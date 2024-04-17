Home > Television > Reality TV > Married At First Sight 'Married at First Sight's Emily on Brennan's Lack of Attraction: "I'm an 8.5 and You're a 6" (EXCLUSIVE CLIP) "If you were at a bar, you would never approach me," Emily tells Brennan during the 'MAFS' reunion. By Chrissy Bobic Apr. 17 2024, Published 1:10 p.m. ET Source: Lifetime

There's a reason why some Married at First Sight fans are calling Season 17 one of the messiest yet. None of the couples are still together by the time the reunion rolls around and for some of them, their breakups came well before Decision Day. So when Emily Balch confronts Brennan Shoykhet about saying he wasn't attracted to her in an exclusive clip ahead of part two of the Married at First Sight reunion on April 17, it brings even more drama to the season.

When the former married couples reunited in the first part of the reunion, there was a clear divide, with all of the ladies on one side of the stage and all but one of the guys on the other. Most of the women were able to form a bond following the failed relationships with their respective exes, but there's still plenty for everyone to hash out. This includes Emily and Brennan.

Emily doesn't believe that Brennan wasn't attracted to her on 'MAFS.'

Toward the end of their short-lived marriage on MAFS, Brennan and Emily dealt with issues relating to his lack of attraction to her and a missing physical connection. But now, Emily is ready to challenge that, as she says during the clip that she and Brennan actually got intimate in a small way during the entirety of their honeymoon. "I just will never believe you weren't attracted to me," Emily says. "We made out every day of the honeymoon the night of the wedding."

Brennan immediately says that Emily's claims are a lie and he denies that they had that strong of a physical connection early on in their marriage. According to Brennan, they made out once, but Emily is using her claims as the basis for why she doesn't believe there was never any attraction there for him. Of course, this also goes back to Part 1 of the reunion, where the women discussed the possibility that the guys had some kind of no sex pact this season.

Emily told Brennan that she isn't attracted to him either.

While Brennan has said before that he just isn't attracted to Emily, she hasn't really shared the same feelings toward him. Well, until now, that is. Because when Emily tells Brennan, "I'm an 8.5, you're a six," it's clear that any attraction she might have had is gone. Which is probably a good thing, since this is another Season 17 couple whose relationship began a steady decline after the honeymoon.