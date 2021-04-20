Remember that Viral "Joshua Fight" Meme? The Event Was Scheduled for April 21, 2021

Remember that Viral "Joshua Fight" Meme? The Event Was Scheduled for April 21, 2021By Shannon Raphael
Apr. 20 2021, Published 3:12 p.m. ET
While the internet is a place where many people go to argue with strangers, it's also become a forum for users to connect. Over the years, individuals from all different areas have bonded over memes, shared online interests, and other commonalities.
In April of 2020, a screenshot of a Facebook Messenger exchange went viral. The creator organized a group of people with the name Joshua, and he established a date when all of the members could fight in order to keep their name.
Because the original Joshua set the date of the brawl for April 24, 2021, many people are now re-sharing the viral meme to find out if anything will actually happen on that day.
Keep reading for more background on the original "Joshua Fight" message, and to learn why it's getting attention all over again.
What does those "Joshua Fight" tweets mean?
If you've been scrolling through Twitter and you've been confused by the posts that reference the upcoming "Joshua Fight," then you likely missed when the original message became a meme back in April of 2020.
A screenshot began circulating on April 24, 2020 that showed a group message exchange on Facebook. The members included in the thread all were named "Josh Swain."
The top of the screenshot shows that the members are "Josh, Josh, Josh, Josh, Josh, Josh, Josh, Josh, and Josh."
"You're probably wondering why I've gathered you all here today," the group's creator wrote in the first message in the chain.
"Because we all share the same names....?" one Josh Swain replied, while another left the group.
"Precisely, 4/24/2021, 12:00 p.m., meet at these coordinates, (40.8223286, -96.7982002) we fight, whoever wins gets to keep the name, everyone else has to change their name, you have a year to prepare, good luck."
Though the meme initially just targeted people named "Josh Swain," it quickly expanded to include anyone named Josh or Joshua.
The original image was also altered and photoshopped to be about other names.
While the post went viral as a joke, the date of the "fight" is quickly approaching. The messages are getting a lot of attention online again as users have been wondering if anything will actually happen between those in the "Josh Swain" Facebook group.
Is the Joshua Fight actually going to happen on April 24?
As the interest in the "fight" has grown, multiple Facebook events have been created and a countdown clock has also been posted. Some have been speculating that the gathering will be livestreamed on Zoom, while others are just posting more memes about it in these online groups.
The coordinates that the original Josh Swain posted lead to a field in Lincoln, Neb. (which is in Lancaster County).
Many people named Josh have been joking on Twitter about how they feel a need to participate in the fight in order to keep their names.
While some people online have shared that they will go to those coordinates at 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 24, it's unclear if anything will be happening on that date.