Remember that Viral "Joshua Fight" Meme? The Event Was Scheduled for April 21, 2021

While the internet is a place where many people go to argue with strangers, it's also become a forum for users to connect. Over the years, individuals from all different areas have bonded over memes, shared online interests, and other commonalities.

In April of 2020, a screenshot of a Facebook Messenger exchange went viral. The creator organized a group of people with the name Joshua, and he established a date when all of the members could fight in order to keep their name.