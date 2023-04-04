Home > Entertainment Source: CBS 'M*A*S*H' Actress Judy Farrell Dies at Age 84 — What Was Her Cause of Death? By Allison DeGrushe Apr. 4 2023, Published 2:49 p.m. ET

Judy Farrell, an actress best known for her role as Nurse Able in the award-winning comedy series M*A*S*H, has sadly passed away. Her son Michael confirmed her death in a statement, per TMZ. She was 84 years old.

What happened? Here's what we know about Judy Farrell's cause of death.

Source: Getty Images Judy Farrell and her ex-husband, Mike Farrell, in 2018.

What was Judy Farrell's cause of death?

On April 4, 2023, Judy's son Michael told TMZ that she passed away in a hospital on Sunday, April 2, after "suffering a stroke nine days earlier." The outlet learned that while in the hospital, Judy was "consciously alert and able to squeeze the hands of her loved ones, but couldn't speak due to the stroke."

Many fans of the beloved war dramedy series were quick to hop on social media and pay tribute to the late actress: "Sad to hear the passing of Judy Farrell. May she rest in peace. Another of the M*A*S*H family gone," one person tweeted. Another wrote, "I really hate to hear this news. [The cast] sure gave a lot of their lives, talent, and memories to us in not only making a great show but also being great people in real life."

Sad news today. Judy Farrell has passed away. #ClassicMASH pic.twitter.com/hCfSpL7c0W — Classic MASH 🍸 (@ClassicMASH) April 4, 2023

In her role as Nurse Able, Judy appeared in eight episodes of M*A*S*H. Her first husband, three-time Emmy nominee Mike Farrell, landed the role of Captain B.J. Hunnicutt in 1975 and stayed through the series finale, which remains one of the most-watched U.S. television broadcasts of all time.

Their marriage was reportedly worked into the script of the episode "The Colonel's Horse." In the episode, Mike's character B.J. revealed that his wife, Peg, was from Judy's hometown of Quapaw, Okla. Also, his daughter in the 14-time Emmy-winning series was named Erin, just like his real-life daughter.