What's Going on with Julien Baker's Health? Inside the Details Behind the Musician's Cancelled Tour

In the world of music artists frequently cancel their tours for a variety of reasons, but when the reason is a health issue, fans understandably become concerned. This is the case with boygenuis member Julien Baker who recently announced she would be ending her current tour, citing health as a factor.

Julien, who is one-third of the band Boygenius, embarked upon a joint tour with fellow artist TORRES to promote their collaborative country album "Send a Prayer My Way."

Why did Julien Baker cancel the tour?

In a statement posted to Instagram on Sunday, May 4, mere hours before the duo was set to perform at Stable Hall in San Antonio, Texas, Julien explained to fans that the tour had officially come to an end. “Due to recent events, Julien Baker is prioritizing her well-being and taking time to focus on her health. Therefore, the Julien Baker & TORRES ‘Send A Prayer My Way’ Tour has been canceled,” the statement began.

“This decision was not made lightly, and we understand the disappointment this may cause for fans. We deeply appreciate your understanding,” the statement continued. Refunds and ticketing information will be provided by the original point of purchase. Thank you for your continued support and compassion.”

Why were previous tour dates cancelled?

Per Pitchfork, the duo also canceled their March appearances at Ohio State University and Knoxville’s Big Ears Festival due to someone associated with the tour suffering from a concussion. It was not revealed who was diagnosed with the condition. “Over the weekend one of our key members sustained a concussion and will need to take the next few weeks to recover. Due to this, we are forced to cancel the Julien Baker & Torres appearance at Ohio University,” the statement announcing the cancellation read.

Have the members of Boygenius publicly addressed Julien’s health issues?

As of now, fellow Boygenius members Lucy Dacus and Phoebe Bridgers have not publicly commented on Julien’s health. In March, Lucy officially confirmed her relationship with Julien in an exclusive interview with People. “Yeah, I have seen them,” Lucy said of the prior rumors of a relationship between them. “I mean, I can confirm we are dating. We are together. People are right.”

“Isn't that really sweet? I know, it's funny to just say it so plainly, because I feel like there's all of this tension of people guessing. I don’t know, we just talked about it kind of recently, and we were like, 'What is actually at risk for people knowing this?' We wanted to be protective because it matters so much,” she told the outlet.