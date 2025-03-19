Inside the Relationship Timeline of Musicians Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker “I mean, I can confirm we are dating. We are together. People are right,” Lucy said in a recent interview with PEOPLE regarding her relationship with Julien. By Danielle Jennings Published March 19 2025, 1:55 p.m. ET Source: Mega

It’s a tale as old as time in the music world, when musical relationships turn into romantic ones and for fans of indie rock group boygenius, the officially confirmed relationship between members Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker is music to their ears.

Article continues below advertisement

As two-thirds of the Grammy-winning group that also includes Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy and Julien, both 29, have sparked a host of dating rumors in the past — but they were recently confirmed courtesy of Lucy in a new interview.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

The relationship timeline of Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker.

In an interview with PEOPLE released on Tuesday, March 18, Lucy officially confirmed that she and Julien are a couple. “Yeah, I have seen them,” she said of the rumors. “I mean, I can confirm we are dating. We are together. People are right.”

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

“Isn't that really sweet? I know, it's funny to just say it so plainly, because I feel like there's all of this tension of people guessing. I don’t know, we just talked about it kind of recently, and we were like, "What is actually at risk for people knowing this?" We wanted to be protective because it matters so much,” she told the outlet. “I hope to God people knowing won't make it a less true or pleasant experience. So that's one of the many precious things I'm giving up with this record,” Lucy said.

”And she's ready to be telling people, too. So, from us to you, we are in love.”

Article continues below advertisement

Lucy shared the beginnings of the couple’s relationship.

When asked by PEOPLE how long she and Julien have been dating, Lucy explained that things were always brewing underneath the surface. “I mean, we've been friends for over nine years. Obviously, we haven't been dating the whole time. But kind of through boygenius, that was percolating,” she said.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Lucy has written music about Julien.

Speaking to the outlet about her upcoming album, Forever Is A Feeling, which is set for a March 28 release, Lucy admitted that there is material on the album about her relationship with Julien. “Literally the most revealing [song] is “Most Wanted Man”, because I think it makes it pretty plain as day that it's for Julien. I mean, she sings on it,” she told PEOPLE.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What is the future of boygenius?

In February 2024, boygenius shocked fans with the news that the group was going on an indefinite hiatus while performing a show in Los Angeles, NME reported. Lucy addressed the group’s break with PEOPLE — and fans shouldn’t hold their breath for any new music from the collective any time soon.

“I feel like we're all focused on our own lives and work. We do hang out, we do see each other, but we talk about just our lives. If we were always talking about boygenius, it would crumble. You go back to the well too many times, it dries up. So as of now, nothing to report,” she said of the group’s current status.