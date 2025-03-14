What Is Actor Josh Hartnett’s Dating History? Inside His Romantic Past “When you work with somebody every day, it's like trial dating. You develop a fantasy about them. It doesn't always work out, does it?" Josh said. By Danielle Jennings Published March 14 2025, 3:48 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The love lives of Hollywood celebrities have been the source of magazine covers, morning show segments and social media trending topics for years — but things are a bit harder to uncover when the celebrity prefers privacy, such as Josh Hartnett.

During the late '90s through the mid-2000s, Josh was one of the hottest and most talked about actors in Hollywood before deciding to retreat from the spotlight and take a break from acting. However, before he eventually married and had children, he was linked to some of Tinseltown’s hottest ladies.

What is Josh Hartnett’s dating history?

Back in 2006 Josh embarked on a relationship with fellow actor Scarlett Johansson, a union which lasted close to two years before the pair mutually split. In a 2014 interview with Elle, Josh, who co-starred with Scarlett in the 2006 film The Black Dahlia, advised against dating those you work with. "I don't recommend it to young actors," Josh said. "You can make a lot of enemies in the business that way. But when you work with somebody every day, it's like trial dating. You develop a fantasy about them. It doesn't always work out, does it?"

He also revealed to the magazine that his history of dating the most coveted ladies in Hollywood made him popular with his friends, who doubted any downsides. "They want to hear all about what you're doing," Josh said. "But they don't want to hear any complaints.” “Back when I dated a few very beautiful, very famous girls, I said something once — it wasn't really a complaint — and my buddy said, ‘Oh my God, my diamond shoes are too tight.' He coined the phrase,” Josh added.

Here are some of the other actors Josh was linked to.

In addition to Scarlett, Josh was also previously romantically linked to Kirsten Dunst, Abbie Cornish and Mischa Barton — but he admitted at the time that he rejected the label of a Hollywood playboy. "I don't really talk about that stuff because it's just asking for more scrutiny. But 95 per cent of the rumors are false and I just laugh. It's funny how they connect you to everyone in the room,” he said during a 2011 interview, per IMDb. "I've been called a Hollywood cad. I think it's fantastic, having been in two real relationships in my life,” Josh said.

Josh is now married to Tamsin Egerton.

In 2021, after quietly dating for 10 years away from the spotlight, Josh and Tamsin were married after initially meeting on a movie set in 2011, according to People. At the time of the nuptials, the couple were already parents to three children born in 2015, 2017, and 2019. In 2024, they confirmed they had welcomed a fourth child, per the outlet.

Speaking with Interview in 2024, Josh shared the details behind their relationship. "We played husband and wife in the worst movie either of us have ever made. No offense to the director, it’ll remain nameless," he told the outlet.