'American Idol': Does Just Sam Have the Same Neck Tattoo as Another Contestant?

She's ready to show the world she's more than "just" Sam. In fact, the American Idol contestant floored the judges with her beautiful transformation and her song choice, "Como La Flor," in honor of Selena Quintanilla.

"That's what we call a metamorphosis!” marveled Katy Perry (once she finally maintained her composure and was able to process what she’d witnessed), while Katy’s fellow judge Lionel Richie gasped, “I can’t believe it! I can’t believe it!”