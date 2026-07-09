Justin Baldoni Finally Speaks, With His Wife Doing the Sharpest Talking The couple said they'd "experienced trauma as a family." By Dan Wakeford Updated July 9 2026, 9:39 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Two years after Blake Lively's sexual harassment allegations first became public, Justin Baldoni broke his silence in a nearly five-minute Instagram video, sitting beside his wife, Emily. "We have not spoken publicly for the better part of the last two years," Justin said, "and it's not because we haven't had anything to say, because Lord knows we have."

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Emily did some of the sharpest talking herself, saying "gratitude has saved us" but adding pointedly that it "doesn't negate the pain and injustice" they'd endured, and wondering aloud "how could something like this even happen, let alone disguised as a fight for women?" The couple said they'd "experienced trauma as a family" throughout the ordeal, and Justin described himself as more steadfast in his faith than he's ever been.

Source: Instagram

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The pair confirmed there's more to say, just not yet, "we are going to focus on continuing the healing and hanging out with our kiddos and enjoying life."

Celebrity Intelligence Takeaway: Waiting two full months from the settlement to say anything publicly suggests this wasn't a quick statement, it was something they needed time to figure out how to say at all. It was genuinely clever to do this in a casual, at-home setting rather than a formal interview, it centers the human, family side of the story rather than the legal one. Bypassing traditional media entirely, posting directly to Instagram, let them control the imagery, the tone, and the comment section without facing a single follow-up question.

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And shifting the language from a legal dispute to "trauma" reframes the whole thing from a corporate fight over creative control into a story about a family surviving something painful together. It felt authentic, even though it was almost certainly rehearsed and not filmed in one take, and it didn't dodge the central issue outright. As comeback strategy goes, this is Baldoni's first genuinely sure-footed step, not a stumble.

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Public reaction online is split down the middle, though, some calling the pair "kinda lovely" and praising Emily for "brilliantly" naming the guise the whole thing hid behind, others firing back with a flat "no, there really isn't more to say, ever again" and accusing the internet of having only heard "Blake, Blake, Blake" while Justin "kept silent and dignified." A soft-lit Instagram video was never going to change anyone's mind who'd already picked a side.