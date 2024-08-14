Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Exploring Justin Baldoni's Religious Beliefs: How Faith Shapes His Life and Career Religion is super important to actor Justin Baldoni, and it has guided his entire life and career. By D.M. Published Aug. 14 2024, 11:29 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Former Jane The Virgin star Justin Baldoni has gone from a supporting character to leading man and director on It Ends With Us. Justin has become a household name, but he continues to use his fame to do good. Beyond the screen, Justin’s personal life is shaped by his spiritual journey and faith. Here is a look at the actor’s religious background, which has become the foundation for the work he does in the community.

Article continues below advertisement

Justin Baldoni is devoted to the Bahá'í Faith.

Justin Baldoni grew up in a family deeply rooted in spirituality. His parents, Sharon and Sam Baldoni, embraced the Bahá'í Faith, a religion that emphasizes the spiritual unity of all humankind. Throughout his life, the Los Angeles native has drawn strength and guidance from his commitment to his religion, which teaches the oneness of humanity, gender equality, and the harmony of science and religion.

Article continues below advertisement

Justin frequently discusses how his faith shapes his work and fuels his passion for creating content that uplifts and inspires others. “So the Baha'i Faith definitely provides a lot of insight, and it’s also a daily source of inner happiness,” Justin told Today. “Through God, we are told to not rely on the external or superficial for joy and serenity, and while no one is perfect at that, it’s an incredible guiding light.”

Justin has also incorporated spirituality into his creative projects. In his work, the actor often draws on the teachings of the Bahá'í Faith, particularly the concept of equality of the sexes. He created the digital series Man Enough, which challenges traditional notions of masculinity and encourages men to embrace vulnerability. Both the series and the book of the same name reflect Justin’s commitment to dismantling harmful gender stereotypes.

Article continues below advertisement

Justin Baldoni’s career is now bigger than ever, but there’s a lot of drama.

Despite taking on smaller roles early in his career, Justin is now a solidified superstar. However, his rise to widespread acclaim has recently been riddled with drama. News of a rumored feud between Justin and It Ends With Us costar Blake Lively has been making the rounds since just before the film's premiere.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty images

But by all reports, the drama has caused something of a civil war among the cast members. Several of the film's stars — as well as Colleen Hoover, the somewhat controversial author who wrote the book the film is adapted from — have unfollowed Justin on Instagram. However, he still follows them. Justin also hired a crisis PR manager in light of the drama.

Article continues below advertisement