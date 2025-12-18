What Are the Justin Bieber Affair Allegations? We've Got the Tea! The singer has been married to Hailey Baldwin since 2018. By Niko Mann Published Dec. 18 2025, 4:24 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans of "Baby" singer Justin Bieber are wondering what the affair allegations are against him. The crooner has been married to Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) since 2018, and the couple shares a son, Jack, who was born in 2024.

During a livestream on Twitch back in October, Justin gave his thoughts about cheating, and his opinion on the matter surprised a lot of folks. A clip of the stream was shared on X, and it was viewed more than 21 million times. So, are these affair allegations true?

What are the Justin Bieber affair allegations?

The allegations that Justin was having an affair may have stemmed from his comment about cheating during his livestream. The "Love Me" artist gave a refreshing thought from a man about cheating, and he said a man merely lusting after another woman is cheating. “If you even think of a woman with lust, it’s the same thing as actually doing it — committing adultery, or whatever,” he said. "Like, it's the same thing. So it’s like, if it even crosses your mind for one second..."

Unfortunately, a fan who goes by Jensen Bosio is claiming that she had an affair with Justin over the summer, despite there being no evidence that she's ever met the recording artist. Jensen has several videos on TikTok and Instagram claiming that she had an affair with the Grammy-Award-winning-artist, and these aren't the only allegations that she's made.

"If you ever think about a woman with lust, it's already cheating"

How does Kim Kardashian figure in the mix?

Not only has Jensen claimed that she had an affair with Justin Bieber, but she is also claiming that reality TV star Kim Kardashian is harassing her. "I had an affair this summer with Justin Bieber," she claimed. "Justin and I had an affair this summer, and that is why Hailey and Kim Kardashian are surveilling me, and livestreaming it, and bullying me and harassing me, among all these other things."

@jensenrbosio Please watch the full video! I am thee luckiest person alive and am endlessly grateful for this gift!!! Thank you ALL for changing my life in the best way possible and for being part of it, as I am honored to be part of yours. This does not even begin to scratch the surface of how many people are part of this, so here is a preview for now…although this all started six months ago, this is only the beginning and I look forward to what’s to come! I love you all. Thank you. 🌹💘⚖️🩵🫶 #justinbieber #britneyspears #storytime #music #fyp ♬ original sound - Jensen ⚢♡

She also alleged that Kim and Hailey are a right-wing propaganda machine online, and she has videos claiming that Britney Spears had a slumber party with Kim and that the reality star is threatening the "Circus" singer. She also claimed on Instagram that the Kardashians and Hailey had poisoned her. Jensen also says Justin threw her a virtual birthday party back in May, and that they met after she sent him a direct message online.

Several people commented under the video and showed concern for the TikToker and her mental health. "Girl, just take your Thorazine and have a nap," replied one Instagram user. "You are severely mentally ill. seek help," added another. Jensen also claimed in another video that she was suing Justin, Hailey, and Kim, and that she has "hard evidence" that they poisoned her through an Amazon product. People commenting under the video suggested that Jensen needed treatment.