Justin Rose Might Have To Make a Career Out of Being a Reality TV Star on 'RHOSLC'
More careers are made than broken because of reality TV, but Justin Rose on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City claims during Season 3 that he was fired because of his involvement in the Bravo series. He started off on the show as a high-ranking executive who essentially bankrolled his wife's business ventures. So, what is Justin Rose's job now?
Before RHOSLC came along, Justin was the chief sales officer and then chief sales and marketing manager for LifeVantage, a health and wellness company. But in March 2022, he lost his position with the company. And in the Nov. 2 episode of RHOSLC, Justin claims that he has the show to thank for that.
What is Justin Rose's job now?
According to LinkedIn, Justin doesn't have a new full-time job yet. In the episode, Justin reveals that his wife's growing fame played a role in him getting fired, because his boss felt it was in direct conflict with the company's image.
"He said how much he appreciated the work I had done but [he said], 'With Whitney being a public figure, I just didn't see how we were going to be able to make this continue to work,'" Justin explains to Whitney in RHOSLC. "That was how the conversation started."
Whitney worries about keeping up their lifestyle on one income that's less than her husband's former salary. But it may have been enough to keep them afloat since Season 3 filmed, because Justin hasn't shared any new positions on social media and his LinkedIn hasn't been updated since his termination in March 2022. Which means he may still be out of a job.
While Whitney still has Wild Rose Beauty, there doesn't seem to be a similar business venture on Justin's docket. And for now, he may just be living off the income he and Whitney earn from being on RHOSLC. Justin may also opt to keep his work life and TV life as separate as possible moving forward, for which we wouldn't blame him.
Justin Rose said he was fired because of 'RHOSLC.'
Although Justin explains on the show that his boss told him Whitney's growing fame is the cause of his termination, Whitney believes she's being targeted because she's a woman. She explains on the show that she feels that because she is successful and open about her sexuality on reality TV, Justin's boss targeted her specifically.
Whitney refers to a storyline in the show wherein she and Justin explore art exercises to bring them closer together sexually. It's racy to be sure, but it's also on Bravo at 9 p.m., so it's a far cry from airing a sex tape.
Still, Whitney believes that she's being treated unfairly even though her husband is the one who lost his job at a company that apparently helped keep them in lavish cars, homes, and clothes.
As with all things related to the ladies on RHOSLC, this is kind of a mess. And although Justin doesn't appear to have a new job now, after Season 3 filmed, something tells us that the Rose family will land on its feet.
