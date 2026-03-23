Justin Timberlake Cheating Rumors? Inside the Talks of the Singer's Alleged Philandering "Even when life is down, they're very committed to their marriage." By Tatayana Yomary Published March 23 2026, 1:11 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

When it comes to long-standing Hollywood couples, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are one that fans have grown quite fond of. Since jumping the broom in October 2012, the pair have been serving up couple's goals for fans and proven that their romance knows no bounds. Throughout the marriage, the couple has welcomed two children, Silas and Phineas, and has shared some peeks into their daily lives on social media.

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While Justin and Jessica present to the world that their relationship is on solid ground, rumors have slowly chipped away at the picture-perfect image. Although it’s normal for folks to try to spread cheating rumors on couples, from Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union to David and Victoria Beckham, it can be hard to pick apart what’s real from the fake. That said, rumors have persisted. Here’s the 4-1-1 on the Justin Timberlake cheating rumors.

Source: MEGA

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Justin Timberlake’s cheating rumors first grew legs in October 2010.

Does Justin have philandering ways? Some folks believe that he may have stepped out on Jessica on multiple occasions. Per Us Weekly, Justin had allegedly stepped out on Jessica a few years before they tied the knot. A source told the outlet that Justin cheated with actress Olivia Munn after they met at a MySpace event in September 2010.

The source shared that the two exchanged numbers, and Justin immediately began to pursue Olivia. Olivia, who was allegedly interested, said she wouldn't be up for exploring anything if he’d still been connected to Jessica. However, word on the street at the time was that Justin was proclaiming he was single.

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“[Justin Timberlake] ​​has been telling people it’s over with Jessica, although the reality is he’s just doing it behind her back,” the source shared. Olivia reportedly took his word for it, and the pair allegedly had relations at the Gansevoort Park Avenue NYC hotel.

Source: MEGA

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The source told the outlet that the two were “openly affectionate” and that they had “amazing sex” that night. As expected, Olivia's team had no comments, while Justin’s team issued a categorical denial of the rumors. However, a few years later, more cheating rumors came to light.

Women shared that rumors also swirled about Justin and Mila Kunis, his co-star in the film Friends With Benefits. Keep in mind, Justin and Jessica split up in March 2011, and rumors suggested Mila may have been the straw that broke the camel’s back.

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That said, a source told the Daily Mail that the accusations were untrue. "Mila had nothing to do with their breakup,” the source shared. “ In fact, no one came between them." And unfortunately, the cheating rumors persisted.

Source: MEGA

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According to The Sun, rumors about Justin’s fidelity resurfaced in November 2019, around the time he was filming the American football drama, Palmer. Per the outlet, Justin was spotted in photos getting a little to close to his co-star, Alisha Wainwright.

In photos published by the publication, Justin could be seen at a bar with Alisha while on break from filming. Interestingly, Justin did not have his wedding ring on, and he was seen holding hands with Alisha. Onlookers told the publication that Justin was being quite flirty with his co-star.

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“At one stage, he grabbed her hand and rested it on his knee,” a source shared. “She then gently started stroking his leg. Then he clutched her hand with both of his and was playing with her hands.”

Source: MEGA

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Per People, Justin took responsibility in a now-deleted post for a “lapse in judgment” but said that nothing happened between him and Alisha. “I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior,” he said. “I should have known better.This is not the example I want to set for my son.”

He continued, "I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be.”

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Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are still together.

Justin and Jessica have had a bumpy ride with their relationship. However, it appears that the couple is still together. A source told People in October 2025 that the pair are locked in, despite all the major hits — from cheating rumors to Justin’s Lyme disease diagnosis.

Source: MEGA

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"Even when life is down, they're very committed to their marriage,” the source shared. They are happy and united." Justin, who recently completed a two-year tour, the Forget Tomorrow World Tour, was away from the family for a bit. And naturally, it caused a bit of a strain. However, the family is focused on each other.