Is Justin Trudeau the Son of Fidel Castro? This Is One out of Pocket Conspiracy Theory "Castro had good hair, the ‘father’ didn’t, Justin has good hair, and has become a Communist just like Castro." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Jan. 9 2025, 4:42 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is many things, but could one of them be the son of the man who turned Cuba into a communist state? In January 2025, Trudeau announced he was resigning from the position he held since 2015. While standing in front of Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, the somewhat forlorn Trudeau said it was "time for a reset."

Article continues below advertisement

The leader of the Liberal Party has been in the public eye for various reasons throughout his entire life. This was due partially to the fact that his father, Pierre Trudeau, spent 15 years as the prime minister of Canada. Trudeau followed as closely in his father's footsteps as a son possibly could. Despite that, a conspiracy theory is making the rounds on social media that suggests Trudeau's father is actually Fidel Castro. Yes, that Fidel Castro. Let's get into it.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

A conspiracy theory suggests Justin Trudeau is actually Fidel Castro's son.

A TikToker by the name of @odlyd is convinced that Justin Trudeau's dad is the former communist leader of Cuba. Sitting in a dark car like some sort of Derp (not a typo) Throat, this woman said she was watching Trudeau's resignation announcement, as well as a few interviews, and couldn't stop thinking about one thing. "Oh my God," she exclaimed, "that man has Fidel Castro's whole entire face."

She urged viewers to search for photos of Pierre in order to compare them with his son. "They look nothing alike," said the utterly convinced TikToker. "If you search a side-by-side picture of Justin Trudeau and Fidel Castro, they look like twins." Several people in the comments agreed with the physical resemblance between Trudeau and Castro, though at least one person said this wasn't possible based on the timeline. A few said they remember hearing this rumor, which is not surprising.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

The conspiracy theory about Justin Trudeau being Fidel Castro's son has been debunked.

According to Politico, this rumor regarding Trudeau and Castro was resurrected in Trump's book, Save America, which was published in September 2024. In it, Trump wrote that Trudeau's mother Margaret was "somehow associated" with Castro and threw in that "a lot of people say that Justin is his son." The President-elect added, "He swears that he isn’t but how the hell would he know! Castro had good hair, the ‘father’ didn’t, Justin has good hair, and has become a Communist just like Castro."

Article continues below advertisement

This has been an ongoing problem for Trudeau and his family. Back in February 2018, Fidel Ángel Castro Díaz-Balart (Fidelito), Castro's oldest son, died by suicide, per the Associated Press. Almost immediately there were reports that Fidelito left behind a suicide note in which said Trudeau was his half-brother. This theory also circulated around social media two years prior and was undoubtedly born from the idea that Trudeau's mother was quite the partier in her youth.