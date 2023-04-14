Home > Television > Reality TV > Love After Lockup Source: WE tv 'Life After Lockup': Justine Makes Husband Michael Decide Between His Career and Family (EXCLUSIVE CLIP) In an exclusive clip obtained by 'Distractify' ahead of the April 14 episode of 'Life After Lockup,' Justine gives her husband Michael an ultimatum. By Chris Barilla Apr. 14 2023, Published 4:47 p.m. ET

As a direct spinoff of the popular reality series Love After Lockup, Life After Lockup follows a similar premise in following the romantic endeavors of ex-convicts and their partners. Since getting out of prison, Michael "Montana Millz" Persaud and his wife Justine have certainly had their ups and downs. Now, the couple faces another challenge, Michael's music manager, Moka.

In a previous episode of Life After Lockup, Moka told Michael that he shouldn't wear his wedding ring if he wants to pursue a career in music. Now, Justine seems to be giving Michael an ultimatum as well. In an exclusive clip obtained by Distractify ahead of the April 14 episode, Michael grapples with the idea of being a family man and an aspiring musician.

Justine gives Michael an ultimatum: your rap career or your family.

In the exclusive clip, Justine and Michael can be seen going for a stroll together, but the topic of conversation is far from lighthearted. Longtime fans of the show are likely aware that Michael is a rapper looking to further his career in any way possible. The reason for the discourse between him and Justine is that Michael is grappling with his commitments as a family man and the persona he's attempting to build as a music star.

"You have to do what you have to do. Just don't sell your soul. It seems like that's what you're doing," Justine tells Michael in response to his pleas for her to understand his situation. However, in a confessional moments later, Justine makes it known that she is shocked by Michael's willingness to put their new marriage on the back burner in order to further his image as a rapper. She goes on to tell him that he'll effectively be living a "double life" and that it will hurt her.

