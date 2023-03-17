'Life After Lockup': Michael and Justine Face Another Obstacle Due to Moka's Interference (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

Since before Michael and Justine graduated from Love After Lockup to Life After Lockup, they've dealt with issues in their relationship. And even though things are solid now, Michael's manager, Moka, might be the latest problem standing between them and happiness. In an exclusive clip obtained by Distractify ahead of the March 17 episode, Michael has a talk with Moka about what the manager's expectations are for his client/friend.

Moka has been an issue for the couple before. When Michael got out of prison and he and Justine started to get this music career back up and running, under the name Montana Millz, Moka promised to be the one to help them take big strides in doing so. But, according to him, Michael should present an image without a wedding ring or permanent groupie, aka his wife, on his arm. And in the clip, Moka reiterates this vision for Michael.

Who is Michael's manager, Moka, on 'Life After Lockup'?

Michael describes Moka on the show as being someone who can help make his music aspirations a reality. He's also a good friend to the Life After Lockup star, so he's kind of here to stay, music career or not. In the clip, Michael tells Moka that he got the approval from Justine to take a trip to Las Vegas to see him. When Moka asks about leaving the wedding band and his wife at home, it's a no-go for Michael. And Moka is clearly annoyed.

"Alright, you can bring her," Moka says. "But when we do business, could you just take the ring off and just put it somewhere please? I need a ring-less Michael around me, bro." Michael explains to producers that Moka thinks he should be single, having just been released from prison. But Michael takes his marriage vows seriously.

Outside of Life After Lockup, Moka appears to be the real deal. He has more than 300,000 Instagram followers and plenty of fans who root him on in his own music career as well as those he manages. He owns the Forever Getting Cash recording studio in Las Vegas and the startup franchise 2Hansum Barbershop. And, according to Moka's website, he also owns the multimedia company Fly Guy Committee Media Group.

Justine insists on going to Las Vegas with Michael.