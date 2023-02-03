Montana Millz Is a Mogul in the Making on 'Love After Lockup' — Well, Sort Of

Who said you can't use your reality TV fame to spread awareness about an entrepreneurial endeavor? Right now on Love After Lockup, not only is Montana Millz working on getting his music career back off the ground, but he's also designing a line of sneakers. And viewers are curious about where you can buy them and how serious he actually is about this business endeavor.

Love After Lockup fans know Montana by both his rapper name and his real name, Michael Persaud. After spending quite some time behind bars, he's out and ready to re-start his life with wife Justine Persaud and her kids. But in order to do that, he has to be able to fully immerse himself in his business ventures, which includes shoes.

Source: Instagram / @montanamillz Justine and Michael Persaud have big dreams on 'Love After Lockup.'

Where can you buy Montana Millz's sneakers on 'Love After Lockup'?

You can find Montana Millz's sneaker on his official website. However, you have to be willing to drop some serious cash on them if you want to order a pair today. Right now, they're going for $999.99 and no, that's not a typo or mistake on his part via his online store. There's another version of his shoes available for preorder and that style is $299.99, so by comparison, it's a lot less expensive.

Although Montana's website has listings for his sneakers, his Instagram says you can also DM him for details on purchasing his shoes. It's unclear if contacting Montana directly means getting a more affordable deal or perhaps even a signed shoe box. But he sends out orders himself and ordering from him directly through DMs appears to be another option if you want the Love After Lockup star's shoes.

Montana also sells socks with his logo for $79.99 per pair and he has face masks available for $199. Viewers know that Montana, aka Michael, had a following as a rapper before he went to prison. But it's hard to believe that even his most devoted fans would pay such exorbitant prices that even blow Yeezies out of the water in terms of cost.

Montana Millz still makes music too.

On Love After Lockup, Michael has been meeting with people to help him with his music career as Montana Millz. So it should come as little shock to know that he has released new music as of late. And you can stream his 2023 single I Don't Care on Spotify now. Michael is still a work in progress as a rapper and sneaker designer, but he definitely has the confidence to propel him forward.