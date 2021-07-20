Kailyn and Javi Are No Longer Warring Exes on 'Teen Mom 2' — They're in Business Together

Once upon a time, Kailyn Lowry and her ex-husband Javi Marroquin were at odds with each other on and off Teen Mom 2 . These days, however, things are very different between them. So much so that they went into business together, and the business has nothing to do with the reality TV show franchise at all.

Kailyn shares her son Lincoln with Javi, and for the most part, their co-parenting has been on point. In fact, the business they've gone into together revolves around fitness for kids, and their roles were inspired by Lincoln's own athletic prowess.

It doesn't look like working together will lead to yet another failed romance between the former couple, though. So you can thank the reality TV gods for that one.