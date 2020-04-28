'Never Have I Ever' Wasn't Richa Moorjani's First Project With Mindy Kaling

If you're looking for a light-hearted, feel-good binge watch on Netflix, may we recommend the very sweet Never Have I Ever , a coming-of-age comedy by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher?

The 10-episode series follows a 15-year-old Indian-American girl named Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), whose cousin Kamala (Richa Moorjani) moves in after Devi's father dies of a sudden heart attack during her harp concert, traumatizing her to the point that she temporarily (well, for three months) loses the ability to use her legs.

Keep reading to learn more about Kamala, and about the actress who plays her.

Kamala moves to the States from India in order to attend college. She's engaged to a man she's never met, but falls in love with one of her college classmates.

Kamala is Devi's perfect cousin — or so Devi thinks.

When we meet Kamala, she's the "perfect" cousin who Devi's mother fawns over and in whose footsteps she'd like her own daughter to follow. Kamala is trying to suppress the complicated emotions she feels with regard to her arranged marriage, especially now that's she has found she has feelings for her university classmate.

Source: courtesy of netflix

Discovering Kamala's secret allows Devi to be more sympathetic toward her cousin, and to finally see her as cool rather than perfect. For actress Richa Moorjani, who plays Kamala, it was important that the subject of arranged marriage wasn't approached with the usual conventions of American TV.

"A lot of South Asians in this country get nervous when there's an arranged marriage storyline on an American show because it tends to be stereotypical," she revealed in an interview with StyleCaster.

Source: Instagram Richa with her husband, Bharat.