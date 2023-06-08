Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Never Have I Ever It's Time for 'Never Have I Ever' to Graduate — Will There Be a Season 5? (EXCLUSIVE) The fourth season of 'Never Have I Ever' is now streaming on Netflix, and fans are already begging for more. So, will there be a Season 5? By Allison DeGrushe Jun. 8 2023, Published 10:52 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

At long last, Season 4 of Never Have I Ever is here — and so is Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and the gang's senior year of high school. The stakes are much higher this time around, as our favorite Sherman Oaks students are doing everything they can to accomplish their goals of getting into their dream colleges.

Article continues below advertisement

The fourth season recently landed on Netflix on June 8, 2023, but fans are already begging for more. With that said, will there be a Season 5 of Never Have I Ever? Read on to find out! Plus, stick around because Distractify spoke with Lee Rodriguez, who plays the ever-loyal Fabiola Torres, about a possible spinoff.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Will there be a Season 5 of 'Never Have I Ever'?

Although we want a Season 5 of Never Have I Ever more than anything, it's not going to happen. In March 2022, the streaming service announced that the beloved coming-of-age series would end after four seasons. Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher shared the news via Twitter but noted they were "absolutely thrilled" to even receive another season.

"We can't wait to reveal all the steamy romance and hilarious adventures we have in store for you," the co-creators added. "Thanks to all our fans for your support — especially you #Bevi and #Daxton stans. We love you!"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix

Following the Season 3 premiere, Mindy Kaling spoke with Today and explained that a four-season run is necessary since Never Have I Ever is technically a teen show, and they have to leave high school at some point. "Every year, the cast is getting older, and we want them to be believably in high school," Mindy told the outlet. "[Lang and I] knew how we wanted to end the show when we started the show. And four years does seem just to be like the perfect amount of time for a high school show."

Article continues below advertisement

"I think it feels nice to us now to have four seasons for four years in high school because high school shows are hard. You don't want everybody to be in their mid-30s still in high school, you know," Mindy continued. "So you have to let them grow up a bit."

She added, "But it feels nice to know that this was our last season so that we could really land the plane in the right way. Hopefully, fans will be very happy with the way we wrap things up."

Article continues below advertisement

Lee Rodriguez would "love" to see a spinoff about Eleanor and Trent.

In an exclusive interview with Distractify, Lee Rodriguez addressed spinoff rumors and revealed if she would be open to returning to play Fabiola. She told us, "I think, if anything, if there were to be a spinoff personally, I'd love to see an Eleanor and Trent spinoff." "They're like my favorite couple," Lee said, adding that her character could pop in here and there."

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Not only do we agree, but so does co-creator Mindy Kaling! In August 2022, she told Pop Sugar that if fans wanted a spinoff, she'd want to center it around Benjamin Norris's Trent. "Honestly, he's so funny to me," Mindy said. "He really makes me laugh, so finding out [more about] Trent and seeing what his haircare routine is every morning. I would definitely watch that show. I'd definitely like to write that show."