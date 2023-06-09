Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Never Have I Ever 'Never Have I Ever' Bad Boy Ethan Is Making All of Us Ga-Ga — What Happened to Him? (EXCLUSIVE) Does Ethan come back in ‘Never Have I Ever’? Season 4 of the Netflix series introduces us to Michael Cimino’s bad boy Ethan, but does he ever return? By Jamie Lerner Jun. 9 2023, Updated 12:43 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Spoiler alert: This article contains minor spoilers for Never Have I Ever Season 4. Every Never Have I Ever season introduces a new love interest for Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), and Season 4 is no different. In fact, Season 4 introduces a love interest for all of us because we get to see Michael Cimino in all his bad boy glory. Yes, the same actor behind Victor in Love, Victor is now a match for Devi, and we are not complaining.

Article continues below advertisement

Early on, Eleanor (Ramona Young) has a little rebound crush on him, but Ethan is into Devi’s unabashed ability to be herself and tell him off. As they explore their chemistry, Devi realizes Ethan isn’t a good match for her. But does Ethan come back in later episodes in Netflix’s Never Have I Ever? Plus, we spoke with Lee Rodriguez, who plays Fabiola, about what it was like to work with Michael.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Ethan does not come back in ‘Never Have I Ever’ after he and Devi break up.

In a departure from Michael’s Love, Victor character, Michael plays a bad boy who doesn’t know right from wrong in Never Have I Ever. Ethan supposedly glowed up over the summer and is now Sherman Oaks’ hottest commodity. Naturally, Devi is shamelessly attracted to him (but who isn’t?), and when she learns that he’s the culprit who spray-painted her car, they share an undeniable flirtationship.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

This eventually turns into a full-blown relationship, in which Ethan teaches Devi everything she needs to know about sex — well, everything she needs to know by the end of her high school senior year. While Devi loves their relationship, her friends, family, and even the Princeton admissions rep, Akshara, point out that Ethan will drag her down long-term. It’s not Devi’s job to teach him morality and consequences, nor should she date someone she wants to change.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

So, when Ethan steals Akshara’s wallet, Devi finally internalizes what those who care about her have been telling her. Since it’s time for her to focus on her future and getting into Princeton, she breaks up with Ethan halfway through Season 4. And while we would love some more Ethan content in Never Have I Ever, he never ever comes back.

Lee Rodriguez dished on what it was like to work with Michael Cimino, who plays Ethan.

Post-2020 is the era of Michael Cimino. First, he has his big break starring in Love, Victor, and now, he’s the hottest Devi love interest in Never Have I Ever. Working with any new cast member always adds a different dynamic to the set, so Lee Rodriguez, who plays Fabiola, weighed in on what it was like to work with Michael.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix

“I’ve seen what he looks like on [Love, Victor],” she shared. “And then when I saw him on set, I didn't realize it was him until I saw him walking around, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, that's the guy that plays Love, Victor.’ And he looks so, so different playing Ethan. And I'm just like, oh my gosh, this is so cool. He's really, really cool and really talented.”