Michael Cimino Is Hollywood's Next Big Heartthrob — Is He Dating Anyone?

Although he's relatively new to the industry, actor Michael Cimino is quickly becoming one of Hollywood's next big heartthrobs. The young star stole hearts as Victor Salazar in the Hulu series Love, Victor, and with roles in How I Met Your Father and Never Have I Ever, it seems he has no plans of slowing down.

As fans continue to fawn over the swoon-worthy actor, many are dying to know about his relationship status. With that said, is Michael Cimino dating anyone? Read on to uncover his love life!

Who is Michael Cimino dating?

At the time of writing, it appears Michael Cimino is currently single. However, he is a pretty private person, so there's a chance Michael is dating someone — but out of the spotlight.

According to J-14, he previously dated YouTube personality and actress Mava Gómez for a few years. The two stopped sharing photos of each other in 2019, and all evidence of their relationship has been wiped clean from their respective social media pages. It's unclear why they broke up, as neither party ever commented on their split.

Michael has briefly discussed his sexuality in the past.

Despite playing a gay character in Love, Victor, Michael identifies as straight. However, he spoke about his sexuality with NBC News in June 2020, stating, "I don't want to put myself in a box and put myself in a position where if I were to come out as bi or as gay 10 years from now, that I was defending an identity that was being true to myself."

Michael Cimino as Victor Salazar in 'Love, Victor'

"I don't feel that anyone is 100 percent straight or 100 percent wherever you lie on the scale," Michael said. "I feel like sexuality is not necessarily fluid. It's more like a spectrum. And so finding out where you lie on that is important."

Although his sexual preference differs from the main character, Michael previously revealed he wanted to play Victor for one specific reason (or person, in this instance). "I was really drawn to the role because my cousin's gay and I really wanted to kind of be that voice he didn't have, and for the other kids who are or were in his position," he told Good Morning America. "That was a really big driving force for me, as well as I have a lot of friends that are gay."

