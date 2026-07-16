Kardashian Matriarch, Kris Jenner's Mom MJ, Dead at 91 — What Happened? "I love you forever Mommy. Thank you for giving us everything." By Anna Quintana Published July 16 2026, 3:18 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

The Kardashian matriarch, Mary Jo Shannon, better known as MJ among her famous family, has sadly passed away at the age of 91. On July 16, her daughter, Kris Jenner, shared the news on social media.

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"Today, we said goodbye to my beautiful Mommy MJ. There are no words that could ever capture what she has meant to me or the heartbreak of having to say goodbye," Kris wrote. "My heart is broken into a million pieces… thank you for giving me the greatest childhood and oh what a beautiful blessed life… I love you forever Mommy. Thank you for giving us everything." So what happened? Keep reading to find out.

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MJ Shannon's cause of death has yet to be revealed.

While an official cause of death has yet to be announced by the reality TV family, MJ is a survivor of both colon and breast cancer. Kris also revealed in a 2025 episode of The Kardashians that her mother's health has been in decline since her sister Karen Houghton's death from heart issues in 2024. "She's frail," Kris shared at the time. "Ever since my sister passed away, she's been super sad." She continued, "I just hate it when she’s in so much pain."

However, MJ did live a long and happy life among her famous grandchildren. "She taught me everything that truly matters… to love your family fiercely, to be kind, to show up for the people you love, and to never take a single moment together for granted. She taught us that family is everything. She showed us how to love unconditionally and how to find joy in the little moments. She showed me how to face life’s challenges with resilience and faith," Kris wrote in the statement.

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"I will miss our daily talks, your smile, your laughter… Our hearts are broken, but we find comfort knowing that love like yours never truly leaves us. Your love will live on in our family, in our traditions, in every moment we are together, and in every life you touched."

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MJ Shannon is survived by seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

MJ was the proud grandmother of Kris' six kids, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Robert, Kendall, Kylie, and her daughter Karen's only daughter, Natalie. As for great-grandchildren, MJ had 13 at the time of her death: Mason, Penelope, Reign, Rocky, North, Saint, Chicago, Psalm, True, Tatum, Dream, Stormi, and Aire.

Source: Instagram

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Kim paid homage to her grandmother on her 90th birthday in July 2024, writing, "I don’t know what I would do without you grandma. We have the best memories that I’m burnt into my soul forever! From staying with you in the summers growing up and u taking us to the beach to our long Sunday talks and tea sessions. You really have been the best example of strength and independence.