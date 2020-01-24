We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
karla-ann-gold-rush-rick-ness-relationship-cover-1579888301062.jpg
Source: Discovery

'Gold Rush' Fans Are Convinced That Rick Ness and Karla Ann Are in a Relationship

By

Being on a reality TV series is a double-edged sword for most folks. On the one hand, if you're on a successful TV show, the benefits of being in a high-stakes production environment and doing what you love (like me on Ghost Hunters) is a rewarding experience. On the other hand, if you're not prepared for randos prying into your personal life, it can be a little disheartening. And this is something that Karla Ann and Rick Ness from Gold Rush are currently experiencing in regards to their relationship.

Are Rick Ness and Karla Ann in a relationship?

On the show, Rick is Karla's mining boss and while the two definitely share a friendly working relationship on camera, fans of the Discovery Channel series have noticed that they seem very, very close off-camera. The two have shared lots of photos together where they're having a ton of fun and generally having an amazing time.