'Selling Tampa' Agent Karla Giorgio Can Relate to This 'Selling Sunset' Star (EXCLUSIVE)

The Selling Tampa star was working in real estate before she started at Allure Realty. Karla first met Sharelle via Instagram before the brokerage was even created, and the two had several friends in common.

"I just saw her killing it in real estate, and that's kind of how we connected," Karla told us. "Then she tells me that she's opening her own brokerage, and I said, 'As soon as you open it, I will leave where I'm at, and I will come to you. That's exactly how it happened. As soon as she got her brokerage open, I came right over."