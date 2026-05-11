Karoline Leavitt Is the Proud Mom of Two — Meet Her Adorable Kids! By Ivy Griffith Published May 11 2026, 9:13 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @karolineleavitt

When she first became Press Secretary, Republican darling Karoline Leavitt was an interesting choice. She hadn't been in the public eye much, but President Donald Trump clearly believed she could be something special. Because not only did he choose her as the Press Secretary, but he kept her in place through scandal after scandal, unlike the turbulent shakeups in his first administration.

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In 2026, she announced that she would be taking maternity leave as she was expecting her second baby with her husband, Nicholas Riccio. Here's what we know about the kids she shares with her husband and her plans for maternity leave.

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Karoline Leavitt has two children, Niko and Vivi.

On May 7, 2026, Leavitt took to social media with a big announcement: her baby had been born. She wrote on Instagram, "On May 1st, Viviana aka 'Vivi' joined our family, and our hearts instantly exploded with love. She is perfect and healthy, and her big brother is joyfully adjusting to life with his new baby sister. We are enjoying every moment in our blissful newborn bubble."

Karoline added, "Thank you to everyone who reached out with prayers during my pregnancy - I truly felt them throughout the entire experience. God is Good." Vivi joins big brother Niko. Karoline announced that she was pregnant in April 2024. Just a few days after Niko was born in July 2024, Karoline, who was on maternity leave from her role in Trump's reelection campaign, saw him allegedly get shot at on television, People notes.

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Karoline told The Conservateur, "I looked at my husband and said, 'Looks like I'm going back to work.'"

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Karoline Leavitt has been very open about experiencing "working mom guilt."

In March 2025, Karoline opened up about the experience of being a working mom, telling The Christian Broadcasting Network, "I think every working mother understands the demands. And no matter where you are, what you're doing, there is a sense of guilt."

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She also revealed that she relies on her faith when it comes to dealing with public scrutiny, especially when it comes to the 32-year age difference between her and her husband. "My faith is incredibly important to me, I would argue, now more than ever, being in a role that is very demanding and at times controversial, and there's a lot of public pressure and discussion online about who you are and your family," she explained. "And you know, it could be difficult for someone who doesn't have faith, but with faith, all things are possible."