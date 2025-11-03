Kash Patel Reportedly Used an FBI Jet to Yee-Haw It up With His Country Music Girlfriend "She is a rock-solid conservative and a country music sensation who has done more for this nation than most will in ten lifetimes." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Nov. 3 2025, 3:15 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@alexiswilkins

According to Alexis Wilkins's Instagram bio, she is an American first, a spokesperson with The American Border Story second, a senior fellow at the conservative think tank American Principles Project third, and a country music singer fourth. The 27-year-old's three pinned posts tell a story about who she is and what she cares about.

One is directing people to a piece she wrote for the 81st anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor. Another features Alexis singing at a Turning Point USA event. The third is a photo of her with FBI director Kash Patel. She and the 45-year-old have been dating for an undetermined amount of time. In October 2025, their relationship came under fire when Patel reportedly used an FBI jet to visit his girlfriend during the government shutdown. Here's what we know.

Kash Patel used a government aircraft to hang out with his girlfriend.

According to Patel's publicly available jet logs on Flight Aware, his plane landed at an airport near Penn State University on Oct. 25. Wilkins performed at the college that evening before the Real American Lifestyle wrestling event, per The Guardian. Those records have since been blocked on Flight Aware.

The story was first broken by Bloomberg Law, which resulted in Patel angrily firing Steven Palmer, a 27-year veteran of the FBI. The reason Palmer drew Patel's ire is that he was previously supervising the FBI's aviation units. Patel assumed Palmer spoke with the press, but as a reminder, the FBI director's jet logs were public information.

Patel's attendance at his girlfriend's event was confirmed by Wilkins herself, who posted photos of the couple taken at Penn State University. She shared them on Instagram, added a Penn State location tag, and included a pic with Patel. "Another great Real American Freestyle fight night," Wilkins wrote in the caption.

Patel responded to the backlash about Alexis Wilkins.

In a post to X (formerly Twitter) dated Nov. 2, Patel defended his girlfriend. No one was "going after" his personal life, as he claimed, just his misuse of taxpayer dollars. That didn't stop the FBI director from referencing "baseless rumors" from "uninformed internet anarchists and the fake news." This is reminder no. 3 about the publicly available jet logs that show where Patel took the FBI jet.

"The disgustingly baseless attacks against Alexis — a true patriot and the woman I’m proud to call my partner in life — are beyond pathetic," wrote Patel. "She is a rock-solid conservative and a country music sensation who has done more for this nation than most will in ten lifetimes." It's worth noting that, according to Spotify, Wilkins has released one EP and a handful of singles. Her most-played song has a little more than 492,000 streams.