Why Did Kash Patel Say "Valhalla" During News Conference About Charlie Kirk? "We have the watch, and I'll see you in Valhalla."

FBI Director Kash Patel made a reference to "Valhalla" during a press conference about Charlie Kirk's murder, and people are wondering what he meant by it. The reference has sparked conspiracy theories online as social media users connect the dots, and many believe that there is more than meets the eye when it comes to Kirk's murder. The Turning Point USA founder was shot to death on Sept. 10, 2025, while speaking about gun violence in Orem, Utah. Robinson was arrested for his death, and debates about Kirk's provocative ideology prompted conspiracy theories about his death.

Valhalla is reportedly heaven for fallen warriors in Norse mythology, and New Zealand has a resort named "Valhalla." Social media users found a picture of New Zealand on the computer of Kirk's accused killer, Tyler Robinson, and wonder if there is a connection. Why did Kash Patel say "Valhalla?"



Here's why Kash Patel said Valhalla during the news conference about Charlie Kirk.

According to The Guardian, in Norse mythology, Valhalla is heaven for fallen warriors. The term has been used by the rock band Led Zeppelin, as well as fascist dictator Adolf Hitler. Patel gave a press conference after Robinson was arrested for Kirk's murder, and he used the term while saying "goodbye" to the conservative activist. Patel is Hindu, and Kirk was a Christian, so many people were surprised by the Norse mythology reference.

“The FBI and our partners are proud to stand here today together to bring justice to the family of Charlie Kirk and honor his memory," said the FBI Director. "Lastly, to my friend Charlie Kirk, rest now, brother. We have the watch, and I’ll see you in Valhalla.” Kirk is considered a hero for some conservatives, especially after his untimely death, and Patel was likely comparing him to warriors who died in battle to honor his memory. However, the comment resulted in Patel being brutally mocked online.

Goat Island is in New Zealand, and there is a resort on the island named Valhalla.

Social media users noted the coincidence of Patel using the term "Valhalla" as footage of Robinson's computer featured a picture of New Zealand. Because Goat Island is in New Zealand, and it has a resort named "Valhalla," conspiracy theories about Kirk's death are running rampant online. TikTok user @strangesaunashow shared a video breaking down the "weirder and weirder" connections.

He captioned the video, "What are the odds that Kash Patel says that he'll see Charlie Kirk in Valhalla and the picture on Tyler Robinson's computer is of an island in New Zealand with a resort called Valhalla? #charliekirk #valhalla #newzealand #whataretheodds #breakingnews."

Reactions to the video had TikTok and X users speculating about Kirk's death, and several think the fallen conservative isn't really dead. "VALHALLA IS the name of the place they keep witness protection folks," wrote one user. "They’re saying Kash Patel 'Valhalla' statement was just another code word for one of Epstein’s islands," added another. One YouTube user wrote, "It sounds like the setup to a joke. "A Christian and a Hindu walk into Valhalla......."