Kate Beckinsale's Mom Judy Loe Is the Actor's "Dearest Friend" Kate often shares memories of her mother as she stands by her side through a battle with cancer. By Ivy Griffith Published July 10 2025, 2:22 p.m. ET

It's always touching to see people who have good relationships with their parents. There's nothing better than knowing someone had a loving family dynamic growing up that continues into adulthood, because it means that love is working the way it's supposed to. This is on full display with actor Kate Beckinsale and her mom, Judy Loe.

As Judy battles serious health issues, Kate has taken on the role of caregiver, exhausting herself to ensure her mom has the best standard of care. Here's what we know about Kate's mom and the sweet relationship they share, especially as Judy fights her biggest battle.



Here's what we know about Kate Beckinsale's mom.

It may come as no surprise that someone as talented as Kate Beckinsale comes from a mother who has a filmography of her own. On IMDb, Judy is credited in Absolutely Anything, Space Island One, Revelations, and Monty Python's The Meaning of Life, among many, many other titles. While she isn't necessarily the leading lady her daughter grew up to be, she's no shrinking violet in her own career.

According to her bio, she was born in Urmston, Manchester, England, U.K., on March 6, 1947. Her parents were department store worker Judith Margaret Loe and equipment businessman Norman Scarborough Loe. These were humble beginnings, considering all she would achieve in life.

Now that she's in her seventies, Kate and Judy have found themselves dealing with some role reversal as the daughter becomes the caregiver, trying to help her mom deal with her biggest battle yet: cancer. In 2024, Kate revealed that her mom was battling stage IV cancer.

As Judy battles cancer, Kate keeps her spirits up with sweet tributes.

On Instagram, Kate has been fairly open about the struggles her mom has faced. She shares videos of herself in the hospital trying to keep her mom's spirits up as they take on the greatest challenge in life. In one sweet Mother's Day tribute, Kate shows herself holding her mom's hand in a hospital bed as she extolls on her virtues, recalling how she wrote a letter when she was 6 years old that read, "I love my mummy so much, she doesn't even hit me, only a tap."

But, Kate notes, the next sentence in the letter started, "On my birthday..." However, without punctuation, it appeared to read, "I love my mummy so much. She doesn't even hit me, only a tap on my birthday." Which was then displayed on the wall at school. Judy gave a light laugh at the memory. And in July 2025, Kate recorded herself singing "Bye Bye Love" by the Everly Brothers, making another sweet memory tribute to her mom.

@kate..beckinsale When my mum was 14, she was in a harmony group with her best friends Mary, Sylvia, (known as Fuzzy to this day because of an unfortunate perm decades ago )and Chris. Mary, unfortunately, is no longer with us, but up until very recently, even though they are now in their late 70s, they would get together and still absolutely kill it. I am a very poor substitute not being a very good singer but I want my mum’s dearest and oldest friends in her hospital room with her, so Fuz and Chris, please know I’m trying to keep the Four Teens going as best as I can from a distance and I love you both and how much support and love you are sending and it is a mark of my mother’s extraordinary capacity for love and deep respect for relationship history that her friendships with her early school friends are still so very current. Love you all but most especially my mum. X and apologise to anybody in the hospital subject to my dreadful singing. Z#katebeckinsale_official #Repost ♬ Bye bye bye - DJ Fadi-gá

She eventually re-uploaded the song on TikTok with a different sound overlaid, but the caption remained the same: "When my mum was 14, she was in a harmony group with her best friends Mary, Sylvia (known as Fuzzy to this day because of an unfortunate perm decades ago), and Chris. Mary unfortunately is no longer with us, but up until very recently, even though they are in their now late seventies, they would get together and still absolutely kill it."

She added, "I am a very poor substitute not being a very good singer but I want my mum’s dearest and oldest friends in her hospital room with her, so Fuz and Chris, please know I’m trying to keep the Four Teens going as best as I can from a distance and I love you both and how much support and love you are sending and it is a mark of my mother’s extraordinary capacity for love and deep respect for relationship history that her friendships with her early school friends are still so very current."