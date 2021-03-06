Kathryn Hahn's Husband Ethan Sandler Shares Her Love of Laughter

Contrary to what some might believe, Ethan Sandler, Kathryn's husband, is not related to Adam Sandler. He is equally invested in the comedy genre, and has written for shows such as New Girl (on which he also made a cameo) and Man With a Plan. Ethan has also scored guest roles on shows such as Will & Grace and Transparent.

Kathryn and Ethan met during college at Northwestern and even co-starred in a few theatrical productions together. The pair were married in 2002. According to IMDb , Kathryn and Ethan appeared together in the crime drama Crossing Jordan, which ran from 2001 to 2007. Ethan's character, Jeffrey Brandau, was Kathryn's character Lily's fiancé in the series. During Season 6 of the show, Kathryn was pregnant with their first child.

Kathryn and Ethan eloped on their 10th anniversary, and the pair have two children, Leonard and Mae, as per TheList.com. In an interview with Today in 2018, Kathryn talked extensively about life as a mom of two rapidly-growing children.

"I have a chaotic household," she said. "You have to let go of the idea of perfection. You have to remind yourself that you can do it all — but you might not have to."