Katie Maloney Stands by Her Comment About 'Vanderpump' Reboot Feeling "Cheap" "It's just kind of loser behavior." By Chrissy Bobic Updated Jan. 30 2026, 11:58 a.m. ET Source: Bravo

The cast of the Vanderpump Rules reboot was already on thin ice with fans before one of its stars, Chris Hahn, talked badly about OG Katie Maloney. During an E! News interview outside of the Bravo show, he commented on Katie calling the reboot "cheap" and claimed not to know who she is. A clip of that interview was shared on social media, and now, Katie has clapped back at the Vanderpump reboot cast.

In the original clip, an interviewer asks some of the cast what they think of Katie's comment, and Chris says, "I don't know who you are, Katie." He then says that the reboot is a totally different show, which is fair. But his comment about not knowing one of the original cast members was a little much for some, including Katie herself.

Katie Maloney clapped back at 'Vanderpump Rules' reboot stars for shading her.

When Page Six shared the clip on Instagram, Chris commented on it to double down on not knowing who Katie is. He commented that he never watched the original show and that his answer about Katie's comment about the reboot was "genuine." Then, Katie entered the chat and responded to Chris in the comments.

"I said the rebooting felt cheap. Before it came out," she wrote. "But you know what, I was right. Give your cousin a kiss for me." The "cousin" line is in reference to another VPR reboot cast member, Jason Cohen, who is also Chris's cousin, being seen allegedly nude in an OnlyFans video with Chris during an episode of VPR.

Katie also talked about it on her podcast, Disrespectfully, which she hosts with Dayna Kathan, who was in one season of VPR. In a clip from the episode shared to Instagram, Katie says that Chris's comments about her are "loser behavior." She also says that, while she doesn't care when people don't know who she is, it's hard to believe that Chris doesn't know of someone who was on the show for its entire original run.

"I've seen similar attitudes coming from a number of people in the new cast, and I don't get it," Katie says in the clip from her podcast episode. She then says, "If you're trying to retain the audience, maybe don't be shady about it."

Other 'VPR' stars spoke out about Chris's comments about Katie.

Although Chris said multiple times that he was unaware who Katie was because he never watched the original show, other OG cast members and adjacent cast members came out to challenge that claim. Jasmine Goode, who stars in The Valley and once worked at SUR, commented on one of the Page Six Instagram posts to call Chris out for allegedly lying about not knowing who Katie is.

"The lies lol I'm actually cracking up because when I was working at SUR, they were trying to bring in new people for Season 10 and this dude was literally one of the people they had come in to 'work' with us," she commented. "That was in 2022. … So now he's on the reboot acting like he doesn't know who Katie is? Yeah OK. Doesn't add up."

