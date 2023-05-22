Home > Television > Reality TV > Black Ink Crew Source: Instagram/@kattatgirl 'Black Ink Crew's Katrina "Kat Tat" Jackson Is Married to This Super Bowl-Winning NFL Player 'Black Ink Crew: Chicago's Katrina "Kat Tat" Jackson and her husband were friends before they hooked up — here's a peek at their relationship timeline! By Pretty Honore May 22 2023, Published 3:26 p.m. ET

The Black Ink Crew franchise has seen reality stars come and go, and come back again. Katrina “Kat Tat” Jackson starred in the Chicago installment of the VH1 show alongside longtime cast members Phor Brumfield, his brother, Don Brumfield, and her ex-sneaky link, Ryan Henry, for three seasons before she left the show. Although she returned as a guest star in Season 6, Kat has leveled up in the years since her exit from Black Ink Chicago.

Now, she’s her own boss, and we couldn’t be happier for our good sis. Along with celebrating the premiere of Black Ink Crew: Los Angeles, where viewers see Kat run the show, the mother-of-two tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend in 2023. So, who is the man that’s stolen the tattoo artist’s heart? Read for everything you need to know about Kat’s husband!

Meet Jamie Collins, ex-’Black Ink Crew: Chicago’ star Katrina “Kat Tat” Jackson’s husband.

Kat married her husband, NFL player Jamie Collins, in April 2023. The reality TV star shared the news with her followers by way of an Instagram post. “I’ve been so blessed,” she captioned a series of sentimental videos. “Married the love of my life. Got to witness my newlywed husband and my daddy slap box, my daddy and my stepdad drumming together, our families came together in the most beautiful way to celebrate our union."

In an interview with her ex-Black Ink Crew: Chicago castmate, Charmaine Bey, Kat opened up about how she and her love first met. According to Kat, they were “friends for years” before their relationship turned romantic. In fact, he even appeared in the very first season of Black Ink Crew. “I met him back in 2013 through tattooing,” she explained. “When we got the show, producers were like ‘We want you to tattoo a celebrity …’”

That celebrity, Kat said, turned out to be her one-day husband. “Jamie’s always been super, super respectable, he was just always very strong-minded and determined,” she gushed. Not long after things got serious between the two, they learned that they were expecting their first child — Jackson Fredrick Collins, who was born in July 2021. The following year, the duo welcomed their youngest son, Jakobi Lee Collins.

