Keion Henderson Just Married Shaunie O'Neal –– How Many Kids Does He Have?

According to Tuko, Keion has three children in total –– and they are all daughters. While he was married to a woman named Felecia Henderson, he welcomed Katelyn into the world on July 18, 2012. He took on Tynisha Marcel (born on July 20, 1995) and Candis Clements(born on Dec. 23, 2005) as his own from Felicia’s previous relationship.

Keion recently remarried, but he doesn’t share any children with his current wife. His new wife does have five kids of her own from two previous relationships.