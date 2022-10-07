'Bling Empire' Star Kelly Mi Li Confirmed She Is Dating Someone New

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Bling Empire Season 3.

When Netflix subscribers first met Kelly Mi Li on the debut season of Bling Empire, she was in a toxic on-and-off relationship with former red Power Ranger Andrew "Drew" Gray.

Though the two split up during filming, the Season 1 finale concluded with them getting back together. The pair broke up again ahead of Season 2, but the sophomore season ended with a shocking cameo from Andrew as well. Fans had to wait about five months to find out if he had returned to the show to get back together with Kelly.