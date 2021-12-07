Kelly Clarkson Has 14 Tattoos, Including the Iconic Puzzle Design on Her Shoulder

As the winner of Season 1 of American Idol, Kelly Clarkson first stepped into the spotlight in 2002.

A visionary musician, songwriter, actress, producer, and media personality, Kelly spent the past decades proving that she can turn every project she lands into unmatched success. She has served as a coach on The Voice since 2012, leading contestants like Chevel Shepherd to victory. Many fans often wonder about the star's tattoos — how many does Kelly have, and what do they stand for?