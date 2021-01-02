Democratic Candidate Jon Ossoff Makes False Kelly Loeffler/Klansman Connection

Democratic Senate candidate Jon Ossoff seems to be taking a page out of the political racial playbook in his campaign offensive against Kelly Loeffler , claiming she campaigns with a Klansman .

The issue of race and racism in politics is nothing new. It played a huge part in both the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections and is often a hot button issue that many have argued is "weaponized" by both liberal and conservative parties in order to curry support or cast hatred toward their opposition.

Is Kelly Loeffler campaigning with a Klansman? No, not even a little bit.

If throngs of social media users and political critics are to be believed, there's plenty of things to hate Kelly Loeffler for — like the fact that she reportedly uses taxpayer dollars for private jet trips to and from Washington, D.C.. However the accusation from Ossoff that she's been actively campaigning alongside a member of the Ku Klux Klan is categorically false.

Ossoff stated in an interview with Fox News: "Here's the bottom line, Kelly Loeffler has been campaigning with a klansman. Kelly Loeffler has been campaigning with a klansman. And so she is stooping to these vicious personal attacks to distract from the fact that she's been campaigning with a former member of the Ku Klux Klan."

He followed up his discussion with Fox News by uploading a clip of the video to his social media account with the comment, "Kelly Loeffler campaigned with a Klansman." Interestingly enough, Loeffler and Ossoff aren't campaigning against each other for the same Senate seat, but they're constantly trading barbs.

What Ossoff is referring to is a campaign photograph that Kelly had taken a selfie with Chester Doles, who was a former KKK leader and Neo-Nazi. He received a prison sentence after he assaulted a Black man in Maryland in the '90s. Here's the thing: Politicians pose for pictures with people who attend their rallies and events all of the time; it's not like they're going to vet every single individual before they snap a selfie with them.

This is who @KLoeffler campaigned with. pic.twitter.com/EFf4G1Wvt6 — Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) December 31, 2020 Source: Twitter

