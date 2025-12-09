Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Cut Their Kids out of Their Christmas Card — And Replaced Them! "He’s so excited and happy. He’s the happiest I’ve ever seen him in a Christmas card." By Risa Weber Published Dec. 9 2025, 12:26 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Hosts of Live with Kelly and Mark, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, have been married for almost 30 years. They have three children, who are now adults: Michael, Lola, and Joaquin, who are 28, 24, and 22, respectively.

Kelly and Mark talked to People about their Christmas card plans for the year and revealed that their kids will not be making an appearance. They've been cut from the cards completely, and they weren't pleased to hear they'd be left out. Here's what Mark and Kelly said about their 2025 Christmas cards.

Kelly and Mark said they are tired of "wrangling their three children for a group photo everyone likes."

"We’re tired of getting all the photos approved by our kids every year," Mark said. "We've cut them out," Kelly revealed. She continued, "They complained that they’re not in the Christmas card this year. They feel very slighted, and [said], 'How could you?'" Kelly and Mark have had enough of waiting for their kids to decide on a photo that they all like, but it's all in good fun.

Who will replace Kelly and Mark's kids in their 2025 Christmas card?

Kelly confessed that their children have been replaced with some very exciting guests. "We took a picture on the set with the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders, and Mark is in the middle, and we’re all in our special outfits," she revealed." She added, "And Mark just has a look on his face that is like … He’s so excited and happy. He’s the happiest I’ve ever seen him in a Christmas card."

The couple took the photo after the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders did a performance to "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town" on Live with Kelly and Mark's Halloween episode, according to People.

This isn't the first time that the kids have been cut from the family Christmas card photos. Mark said that another year, when the kids were "not being very cooperative," they used Mark's TV family from Riverdale for their cards instead. "That was another good Christmas card," Kelly added. The beloved TV couple said that their kids will return to their yearly family photos when they have kids of their own.