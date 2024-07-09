Home > Entertainment Kelly Ripa's Three Kids Are All Impressive in Their Own Right — Meet the Family With two college grads and one still at university, Kelly and Mark's kids have seemingly grown up overnight. By Jamie Lee Jul. 9 2024, Published 3:27 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@kellyripa

When it comes to being an open book, Kelly Ripa might take the cake. She and her husband Mark Consuelos have shared all kinds of things with the world, from how their adult daughter would sometimes walk in on their intimate moments, to how they keep their intimate moments "spicy."

The Live With Kelly and Mark co-hosts have been married since 1996, and in their time together they've welcomed three beautiful children. And as with many things in Kelly and Mark's life, the world has gotten to learn more about the kids over time. So, what is there to know about these impressive kiddos? Here's a quick rundown...

Source: Getty Images Throwback: Kelly and Mark with their kids in April 2003

Kelly Ripa shares three kids with husband Mark Consuelos.

First up is Kelly and Mark's eldest son, Michael, who was born on June 2, 1997. Like his mom and dad, the young man — whom Kelly told People has the "strongest moral compass" of the family — pursued a career in the entertainment industry. After graduating from New York University's Tisch School of the Arts in May 2020, he went on to land a role on his dad's show Riverdale (playing a younger version of his pops, of course) before scoring a production gig on Bravo, working on the likes of the Real Housewives franchise along with Summer House and Winter House. He's also living happily in Brooklyn.

Next up is middle child (and only daughter) Lola, who was welcomed into the world on June 16, 2001. She followed her big brother to NYU's Tisch school, but the young woman's focus appears to be on a burgeoning music career. Lola — whom the family says is the "funny" one — graduated college in May 2023 with a degree in music and production, but she actually released her first single ("Paranoia Silverlining") the year prior, in August 2022. Fast-forward to May 2024, and she made headlines for her impressive cover of Sabrina Carpenter's "Espresso."

