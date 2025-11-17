'RHORI' Star Kelsey Swanson Says Her Boyfriend's Money Is "Just a Plus" "I don’t refer to myself as a sugar baby. My boyfriend is like actually attractive. The money is just a plus.” By Ivy Griffith Published Nov. 17 2025, 4:15 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @kelseybswanson

The drop of Real Housewives of Rhode Island has been anticipated for a long, long time. When rumors of the cast dropped in early 2025, people were already talking about how drama-filled the newest Real Housewives franchise installment was likely to be, in the best Bravo fashion.

Now that we know RHORI drops in 2026, it's time to get hype about the cast members, which include Alicia Carmody, Rosie DiMare, Ashley Iaconetti, Liz McGraw, Rulla Nehme Pontarelli, Jo-Ellen Tiberi, and, of course, Miss Rhode Island 2017, Kelsey B. Swanson, who already has a huge fan base of her own. Here's what we know about Kelsey's boyfriend and her prior dating history.

What do we know about 'RHORI' star Kelsey Swanson's boyfriend?

We don't know a whole lot about Kelsey's boyfriend. But we do know some things. For one, we know that he makes a lot of money.

Just Jared reports, "Former Miss Rhode Island, Kelsey, keeps a full plate as one of the state’s top makeup artists. Kelsey has been in a 10-year relationship with one of Rhode Island’s most notable figures, enjoying the lap of luxury while keeping her social calendar full.” And celebrity gossip tracker Deuxmoi notes that Kelsey "has been dating her boyfriend for a year maybe."

While Kelsey's boyfriend hasn't been publicly named, the site notes that "said boyfriend allegedly had an investigation or two with insurance fraud." Furthermore, his father reportedly went to prison for the same type of fraud when he was a kid. In the Season 1 trailer, Kelsey playfully explains, "I don’t refer to myself as a sugar baby. My boyfriend is, like, actually attractive. The money is just a plus.”

Here's a recap of Kelsey Swanson's dating history.

Clearly, whoever Kelsey is dating is pretty important in the local social scene and has his fair share of money. But what do we know about anyone that Kelsey has dated in the past? We know precious little, but Deuxmoi has some tea.

Just as with Kelsey's current boyfriend, there are no names given for her past flings, but the site explains that local rumors suggest Kelsey was “in a long-term open relationship with a very well-known judge’s son,” whose father is “known for his theatrics in the courtroom and loved being filmed for his own show.”

And the gossip continues, with the site reporting that, "It gets juicier, as Swanson’s alleged past polyamorous relationship included NDAs. As in, he’d trek around the globe with his 'girlfriend' and then play around once they’d head back home."