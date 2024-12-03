Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > SZA Kendrick Lamar and SZA's Grand National Tour Offers Presale Tickets to Cash App Users The rapper and singer's co-headlining tour begins in Minneapolis on April 19, 2025. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 3 2024, 12:50 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@kendricklamar/Cash App

After the surprise release of his sixth studio album, GNX, Kendrick Lamar has confirmed we will see more of him in 2025. The rapper shared on his social media accounts on Dec. 3, 2024, that he and SZA would go on the road to co-headline a 19-city stadium tour, the Grand National Tour. SZA, who appears on two songs on Kendrick's album, also shared the news on her platforms.

Unsurprisingly, fans waiting to hear him perform songs from the album and, of course, "Not Like Us" rushed to find details on the tour, including where Kendrick and SZA would be and how to get tickets. Fortunately, we have the scoop on both and how the Pulitzer Prize winner and Cash App are teaming up for a presale ticket promotion.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA's Grand National Tour presale tickets are exclusive to Cash App subscribers.

On Tuesday, Dec. 2, following Kendrick's announcement of his Grand National Tour, Cash App also confirmed on its website that its subscribers would have access to purchasing presale tickets available through their Cash App Visa card. The company stated the three-step process includes anyone with a Cash App card entering their offer passcode, which is the first nine digits on the card, and purchasing the presale tickets from their card.

The Cash App Visa card exclusive deal starts at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4. Those who use the promotion would receive their tickets two days before the public. General on sale tickets become available on Friday, Dec. 6.

When does Grand National Tour with Kendrick Lamar and SZA begin?

Though Cash App helped some fans get to Kendrick Lamar and SZA's Grand National Tour sooner, they, like everyone else, must endure the Winter 2025 months before they can see the rapper and singer live. The Live Nation-backed tour makes its first stop at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on April 19, 2025. After their first performance, the duo will travel to several major cities, including Houston, Texas, Atlanta, Ga., Philadelphia, Penn., and Los Angeles, Calif. The tour is set to conclude in Washington, D.C. in late 2025.

Kendrick's stop in his hometown will have two stops, offering multiple opportunities to pay homage to his beloved city. The rapper also has a stop in Toronto, Canada, which provides a chuckle to many of his fans. For those unaware, the city is home to Kendrick's current musical sparring partner, Drake, who likely won't be in attendance.