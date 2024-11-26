Home > Entertainment > Music Kendrick Lamar's "Squabble Up" Is a Cultural Hit — What Does It Mean? The second track on the rapper's album, 'GNX,' has many hidden messages. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Nov. 26 2024, 11:32 a.m. ET Source: YouTube

On Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, Kendrick Lamar released his surprise sixth album, GNX. The album was one fans anticipated for months following Kendrick's 2024 hit, "Not Like Us." Several days after the rapper's album release, fans tuned in to hear its tracks. One song that stood out was the album's second track, "Squabble Up." Many of Kendrick's listeners had been waiting for the song to drop since hearing it during the "Not Like Us" music video.

On Monday, Nov. 25, "Squabble Up's" music video dropped, causing more commotion among hip-hop heads, especially those based in his beloved West Coast. Since the music video's release, fans have appreciated all of the nods and Easter eggs in the video. However, some aren't sure about the meaning behind the song. Here's what to know about "Squabble Up's" meaning!

What does "Squabble Up" by Kendrick Lamar mean?

Kendrick has always worn his love for the city he grew up in, Compton, Calif., on his sleeve. But the Grammy winner pulled out all the stops for "Squabble Up." The song pays homage to Compton, a Los Angeles County suburb, before fans even hear it. According to Urban Dictionary, "Squabble Up" is a slang term in LA that means someone is ready to fight.

Many fans familiar with Kendrick and Drake's ongoing feud have suggested the song is a direct attack on Drake. TikTok user @wynniewinter broke it down and said the song felt like Kendrick directly dissing his foe going on tour. According to Royalty Exchange, "Squabble Up" is another chance for Kendrick to be vulnerable with his fans through his lyrics.

The outlet describes the messages in the song as "personal reflections, industry critiques, and cultural observations, all delivered with Kendrick's signature intensity." The rapper makes a reference to changing his feelings about the industry as his career has progressed. He says in the lyrics, "God knows, I am reincarnated, I was stargazin', Life goes on, I need all my babies (Gyah, Gyah)."

"Squabble Up" has multiple cultural (and shady) references.

Kendrick's "Squabble Up" lyrics were felt even more in the video for his single. The video has many nods to LA and the Bay Area. Some references include him referencing the late LA legend Nate Dogg, the LA-based film Menace II Society, and the annual Compton City Parade.

rip issac hayes. 🙏🏿🕊️



black moses reference in squabble up, kendrick ain’t playing! pic.twitter.com/Lj77tRs8n0 — iLLADELL (@halfshelldell) November 25, 2024

Kendrick didn't stop at honoring his own stomping grounds. He also paid homage to Philadelphia, Penn. and New Jersey heroes The Roots and Ice T, respectively. In "Squabble Up," Kendrick's backdrop in the video was similar to one The Roots used for their 1999 song, "The New Movement." He also references singer Isaac Hayes's album cover for his project, Black Moses, by imitating his famous pose and outfit from the 1971 album.

“how to be more like kendrick for dummies” he’s hilarious actually pic.twitter.com/tnv2SBfEpA — i am…bailey angelou. ⚡︎ (@beeslilypad) November 25, 2024