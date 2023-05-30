Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC Kenzie and Matt's Living Situation Affects Their Relationship in 'You, Me & My Ex' Matt describes his ex as his and current girlfriend Kenzie’s best friend and the trio shares a home. Are Matt and Kenzie still together? By Haylee Thorson May 30 2023, Published 11:34 a.m. ET Source: TLC

Most people tend to adopt an “out of sight, out of mind” approach when dealing with ex-partners. However, that is far from the case in the TLC reality series You, Me & My Ex. As five couples navigate life wherein one partner maintains constant contact with one of their former flings, relationships are bound to get awkward.

But interestingly enough, Matt describes his ex-girlfriend Chelsea as his and his current girlfriend Kenzie’s “BFF.” Not only that, but the three of them live together. Has Kenzie and Matt’s relationship managed to withstand the unconventional living situation, though? We did some digging to figure out if Kenzie and Matt are still together after You, Me & my Ex.

Source: TLC

Are Kenzie and Matt from ‘You, Me & My Ex’ still together?

While Kenzie and Matt have encountered their fair share of issues during You, Me & My Ex, the duo is seemingly going strong in 2023. Case in point? Kenzie’s social media presence. The reality star’s private Instagram offers insight into where she and her partner stand today. Kenzie’s Instagram profile picture contains both her and Matt.

Not only that, but Kenzie’s Instagram bio includes a link to her boyfriend’s Instagram account. As for her posts, those who follow her can see that Kenzie shared photos with him in April 2023. On the other hand, Matt maintains an incredibly private social media presence, so it’s difficult to say how often he features Kenzie on his feed.

Matt’s ex-girlfriend Chelsea drives a wedge between Kenzie and Matt in ‘You, Me & My Ex.’

Despite still being together as of May 2023, Kenzie and Matt’s relationship hasn’t always been a walk in the park. The ever-looming presence of Matt’s ex-girlfriend Chelsea in their lives often creates tension between the reality stars. For example, in one You, Me & My Ex episode, Matt’s suggestive comments about his ex-partner’s body made his girlfriend understandably uncomfortable.

Matt shared his thoughts on Chelsea’s breasts in front of Kenzie as the trio cooled off in a kiddie pool. "I mean, honestly, your boobs do look good, though. Those [breasts] are worth every penny," Matt admitted to his ex-girlfriend. "Glad you got them after we broke up — my luck." And Chelsea’s comments during a confessional weren’t great either. "I didn't want to make Kenzie jealous by showing off my best feature,” Chelsea revealed. “Which are my boobs, that she doesn't have."

Kenzie’s mom has a few thoughts on Matt and Kenzie’s living situation in ‘You, Me & My Ex.’

Source: TLC

Kenzie’s mother, Crystal, was shocked when she discovered her daughter lived with her partner’s ex-girlfriend. While Matt claimed the living arrangement was anything but permanent, that didn’t mean there wasn’t cause for concern. "There was a houseguest we didn't know about," Crystal told the cameras during another You, Me & My Ex episode. "Yeah, apparently [it's] Matt's ex."