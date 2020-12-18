Keshia Knight Pulliam Has a Christmas Story-Worthy Relationship With Fiancé Brad James

It's officially time to get festive by binge-watching all the Christmas movies. And watch out Hallmark, Lifetime has a pretty hefty Christmas movie lineup of their own, including The Christmas Aunt. Part of Lifetime's It's a Wonderful Lifetime holiday movie schedule, the film is about a woman named Rebecca Miller who goes home to take care of her niece and nephew and happens to run into her childhood best friend, Drew.

“As the kids’ faith in the holiday grows, Rebecca and Drew’s friendship returns, and she starts looking at Drew in a whole new light,” the movie's summary describes. Sounds like a Christmas movie, alright! As it turns out, the actress who plays Rebecca Miller, Keshia Knight Pulliam , has a Christmas movie-worthy relationship of her own.

Who's Keshia Knight Pulliam's boyfriend?

Keshia's boyfriend is actor Brad James. He's been in a couple of Christmas movies of his own (Marry Me for Christmas in 2013 and Merry Christmas, Baby in 2016), and has also been in TV shows like Superstition, A House Divided, and Outer Banks, along with films like Zodiac Sign and Prisoners. The 39-year-old actually spent some time in the Marines before becoming an actor and appeared in a bunch of commercials before he landed an official TV or movie role. Keshia and Brad met while on set for Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta in 2019 — but they knew each other before that. Sort of.

"Apparently, I didn't realize this, but we crossed paths before we did Pride and Prejudice, the movie how we met. But we never like met-met before then. I'm not going to lie, but I didn't remember meeting him before Pride and Prejudice, but it was on the movie that he did the whole, 'Yeah you should...we should talk about business," she said during an Instagram Live Chat.

But the two seemed to actually fall in love on the set of Pride and Prejudice. Like, literally. "We were shooting a scene, right? We're walking into a church. It's how the movie opened. The pathway is smooth, the church is full of extras and everybody's in there, waiting. We were walking into the church, it's our first time being seen and everybody's waiting on us to enter. Room full of people. This one trips over nothing and falls into my arms," Brad describes. "He did catch me because I was about to bite it really hard," Keshia said.

Keshia says that her previous marriage made her realize what she did and didn't want in a relationship: “I think that it’s better once you’ve been married because you’re very clear on what you don’t desire. It makes it so much clearer when you see what it is you do want." “And then you also know what you’re getting into. When you’re younger, you’re sold this fairytale on what marriage should be. You feel like once you’ve been married and you have been divorced, you have a very different perspective. You understand the work that goes in and the difference in the work, because people are like, ‘Marriage is hard!’

"But no no no, some of that stuff just means he’s not the one for you. It’s not that hard. But it does mean that you have to have two people who actively desire to be here, who want to work at it, who want to make each other happy and make each other a priority. When you do that, you can be successful.”