Burner Account Shows Kevin Durant Allegedly Taking Shots at NBA Players

"Your franchise player can't shoot or defend."

The 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend, which ran from Feb. 13 through the 15, turned out to be quite the event, and not exactly in a good way. If anything, it produced more gossip than commentary on player performance. On Saturday, the stands were so empty it caught the attention of The New York Times, which attributed the lack of a crowd to the repercussions of sporting events “[becoming] too corporate.”

Then there’s the rumor of Houston Rockets power forward Kevin Durant having a burner account on X (formerly Twitter) that he supposedly used to call out fellow teammates and other NBA players. Now, this wouldn’t be the first time Durant has faced burner account rumors, so it’s easy to see why some people are giving it some consideration. Here’s what we know about the account and the comments that were reportedly posted before it suddenly went private.

Kevin Durant allegedly targeted teammates via a burner account during 2026 All-Star Weekend.

Kevin Durant is being accused of using a burner account on X under the handle @gethigher77 during the 2026 All-Star Weekend to criticize teammates and other players. Several posts allegedly called out players like Jabari Smith Jr., who plays for the Houston Rockets and is currently Durant’s teammate.

An alleged screenshot shared by @PlayoffSports_ shows Durant supposedly criticizing Smith’s ability to make a shot, writing: “I can’t trust Jabari to make a f--kin shot or get a stop.” Another user then commented, “Just don’t give him a tech FT tbh,” to which Durant allegedly replied, “He’s lowkey retarded.”

Now, before we go any further, it’s worth noting that this is all speculation. While @gethigher77 is an active account on X, which has since been made private after going viral for its insulting comments, there’s no definite link proving Durant is the person behind it.

That said, let’s get into some of the other posts from the account. In one, @gethigher77 goes after another Rockets player, Alperen Sengun, claiming he can’t “shoot or defend.” The post reads: “Coach called that play to pass to Alpi lol,” adding, “Ima turn the ball over with this s---ty a-- team. Idgaf. Your franchise player can’t shoot or defend. That’s a wayyyyyyy bigger issue than my turnovers. Remember, these guys are your future.”

And it’s this comment that really draws a connection to Durant as the one writing it. The fact is, Durant’s turnovers and poor body language are often highlighted, and he’s no young chap just joining the league. At 37, he’s basically at the tail end of his career, meanwhile Sengun is only 23. So when the account says “these guys are your future,” it makes sense.

There’s also another post that calls out a former teammate of Durant’s, Kevin Booker, using his name in the same context as the word “dictator.” But why would Durant write all of this, considering he was looking forward to the trade to the Houston Rockets in 2025, and he’s set to receive a base salary of over $53 million that year, per Spotrac?

If anything, it seems like he has no room to complain — about anything! And if he really does have something to say, the “say it to my face” approach would probably make more sense than posting from a burner account (if it really is him).

Kevin Durant has been accused of using burner accounts in the past.