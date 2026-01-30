Kevin Warsh’s Wife Is a Businesswoman With an Iconic Last Name in Cosmetics Kevin Warsh married an heiress in 2002. By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 30 2026, 10:37 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/Bloomberg Podcasts

Before Donald Trump nominated Kevin Warsh to be the chair of the Federal Reserve, Kevin had a career in politics under George W. Bush and Barack Obama. But after he was thrust into the spotlight by Trump, people are curious about who the financier is and who his wife is outside the political world.

Article continues below advertisement

It turns out, Warsh is married to someone who is pretty far removed from politics, but a businesswoman herself. In 2002, Warsh married Estée Lauder heiress Jane Lauder Warsh. Together, they had two kids. However, the high-profile couple seems to prefer to keep their family out of the spotlight as much as possible. That only makes people more curious about who Jane is, though.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Kevin Warsh married his wife in 2002.

According to KTVZ 21, Kevin and Jane met at Stanford. They were married in 2002 and Jane has been with Kevin every step of the way with his political career. From 2006 until 2011, Kevin served on the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. Over the years, Jane's family has been politically-adjacent as well. Per Newsweek, her father, Ronald Lauder, is a close supporter of Trump and a Republican donor.

Jane Lauder Warsh is a billionaire.

After Jane graduated from Stanford, she joined the family business. According to Forbes, she was once in control of the company's Clinique and Origins brands. In 2024, Jane stepped away from her roles with the company. At the time, Global Cosmetics Industry reported that Jane released a company email questioning her cousin and CEO William Lauder's leadership.

Article continues below advertisement

Jane is still a board member for the company, however. Being a former high-ranking executive for the company and being an heiress has its perks. In 2019, Bloomberg reported that Jane's personal net worth was at $4.3 billion. Per Social Life Magazine, the Lauder family's combined net worth is more than $33 billion.

Article continues below advertisement

During Jane's childhood, she was close to her grandmother, the Estée Lauder for whom the company is famously named. In 2014, Jane spoke to Forbes about her grandmother's influence on her once she joined the company after college. "I think what was most impressive is that she believed in her business," Jane said. "She believed in what she was doing, and she taught me that, in order to succeed, you have to be able to drive your business and never take no for an answer."

Article continues below advertisement

The Estée Lauder company was founded in 1946.

Estée and her husband, Joseph Lauder, founded the now billion-dollar company way back in 1946. According to the company's story on its website, Estée learned about formulating creams as a child through her uncle, a chemist. Estée Lauder, the company, began with a small line of skin care items.