Many of the 'Kid Nation' Stars Are Now Pursuing Careers Inspired by the Show

In 2007, a reality show called 'Kid Nation' changed the world with its emphasis on kids creating their own society. Where are the kids now? By Jamie Lerner Nov. 17 2023, Published 8:42 a.m. ET

It has been almost 20 years since Kid Nation aired on CBS, joining the likes of Survivor and The Amazing Race. However, Kid Nation had one major difference. Its cast of reality stars was made up entirely of kids. The show was centered around whether kids could come up with an effective society.

Although there was only one season of Kid Nation, we haven’t forgotten how influential it was on mid-2000s culture. In an era of reboots and spinoffs, we can’t help but wonder what would have happened if Kid Nation continued past its first season. Many of the original kids are now grown adults. So, where are the gold-star Kid Nation kids now?

Source: CBS

Alexander "Alex" Wade

Source: Stanford University

On Kid Nation, 9-year-old Alex won the hearts of Americans. After the show, he went on to become an International Linguistic Olympiad medalist. He graduated from Stanford University in 2019 and is now a data scientist for Roblox, so he's living up to his intelligence profile.

Blaine Wise

Blaine Wise was a 14-year-old gold star winner on Kid Nation, but since then, he has become a father and a husband. He played lacrosse for Greensboro College, where he studied criminal justice.

Daniel "D.K." Kyri

After his time on Kid Nation, D.K. went into acting, where he landed a role as firefighter Darren Ritter on Chicago Fire. He also did plenty of theater before landing his recurring role on the NBC drama, stemming from his B.A. in Theater Performance from the University of Illinois at Chicago. He has also spoken out about his sexuality, identifying as queer while looking for examples of Black queer folk from his youth.

Gregory "Greg" Pheasant

Greg may have been the oldest of the Kid Nation cast, but now he's living his best life. He married influencer Ashley Pheasant, who's also a face, lash, and brow technician. He frequently participates in motorbike events and is also making his way into winter sports.

Hunter Jeffers

Hunter Jeffers was one of the hardest-working kids on Kid Nation, and it paid off in Episode 11. He got his degree in accounting from Georgia College & State University in 2017 and now seems to be in a relationship.

Kennedy Peyton Womack

Years ago, 12-year-old Kennedy Womack wowed viewers when she convinced Savannah to stay despite her homesickness. A poet and nationally-ranked tennis player, Kennedy is now a lawyer. She got her B.A. in political science from Morehead State University in 2017 and graduated from the University of Cincinnati College of Law in 2020.

Laurel McGoff

Fan-favorite Laurel McGoff was heavily featured in Kid Nation thanks to her strong leadership skills. She's now very active on social media as she pursues comedy. Laurel identifies as bisexual, lives in Boston, and works as a special education Pre-K teacher.

Mallory Cloer

Mallory Cloer and her sister, Olivia Cloer, both appeared on Kid Nation when Mallory was just 8 years old. She has since gone on to graduate from Anderson University with a degree in Biology, and she now works as a Patient Care Assistant at Riley Children's Health in Indianapolis, Ind. In 2023, she married Colin Combes, with whom she shares a dog.

Michael Thot

Michael was 14 years old during his time on Kid Nation, and he's since gone on to talk about that wild time with Cracked and on Reddit. He now works as a Documentation Engineer at Reality Labs under Meta's umbrella after graduating from the American University with a double major in Broadcast Journalism and Philosophy.

Miglė Drąsutavičiutė

Miglė Drąsutavičiutė won the gold star for improving the most over the course of Kid Nation. She the show joined as part of her childhood acting and modeling career after emigrating from Lithuania. However, there's no public information on Miglė's whereabouts now.

Morgan Wood

Morgan Wood was a leader throughout Kid Nation and even won two gold stars. She's now a professional actor who played Eliza and Peggy on the U.S. National Tour of Hamilton, although she's now based in NYC.

Nathan Gibes

Then 11-year-old Nathan Gibes was actually told not to work so hard because he was overexerting himself, but he's still a hard worker. In 2018, he graduated from Carleton College with a B.A. in Economics and he later got his MBA from the University of Chicago in 2023. Now, he works as an Engineering Project Manager at McMaster-Carr, where he has worked for over five years.

Sophia Wise

Sophia Wise was one of the hardest-working and most effective leaders of Kid Nation, which she has since talked about on a now-defunct YouTube channel. A Winter Park, Fla. native, Sophia later reconnected with her Jewish heritage as she attended Smith College, from where she graduated in 2014 with a B.A. in Latin and History. She's now a lawyer after getting her law degree from Fordham University.

Zachary "Zach" Kosnitzky