Please Say "It Ain't No Lie"! NSYNC May Get Back Together at the 2023 VMAs TikTokers have a theory that NSYNC is getting back together at MTV's VMAs and we are living for it! So we've rounded up the clues to see if it's true. By Jamie Lerner Sep. 12 2023, Published 3:24 p.m. ET

Just the Gist: TikTokers noticed that all five members of NSYNC were in New York ahead of the VMAs.

Another was sent a casting call for an NSYNC music video.

A Trolls Band Together poster has the NSYNC logo.

We’re kidding—every member of NSYNC has been culturally significant in their own way. This means that if NSYNC actually got back together, 2023 would be a year we could truly be proud of. Leading up to the 2023 VMAs, TikTokers discovered clues that prove that NSYNC might reunite. So are the rumors true?

Source: Getty Images

A TikToker found clues that all five NSYNC members were in New York City within 24 hours of the VMAs.

One of the best parts of TikTok is its sleuthing abilities. Korri Ray shared a 1-minute video with all the evidence that NSYNC could be reuniting at the VMAs. Justin posted a pic at the MoMA, Lance posted a pic at Sartiano’s (a “bougie” New York restaurant), Chris shared a pic of a New York firetruck, a NY-based fan posted a selfie with Joey, and JC’s manager tagged him in a story of taking off in an airplane.

This places all five members of NSYNC in New York, close to where the VMAs are filmed at the New Jersey Prudential Center, 24 hours before the actual event. On Sept. 12, just hours before the VMAs, it was leaked to TMZ that NSYNC would be presenting an award together, but that doesn’t mean that they’re performing. However, a performance would be apt … and one TikToker has a clue that it could happen.

Another online sleuth found evidence that NSYNC could be performing together in the near future.

Whether NSYNC just presents together or they also perform together at the 2023 VMAs, we have high hopes that 2023 is the year of their strings reattaching. The last time NSYNC performed together was at the 2013 VMAs, so a 10-year anniversary performance would be fitting. And now that the clues are in place, it’s definitely possible.

TikToker Steven Crowley was sent a casting call on Sept. 11 for an NSYNC music video that shoots on Sept. 15! Yes, that’s right. He got an email from a casting breakdown by Harlowe Casting that says the project name is *NSYNC and the project type is a music video! Could it BE any more obvious that NSYNC is finally saying “I Want You Back” to their fans?

Another clue they’re getting back together relates to Justin’s work on the popular Trolls franchise. A poster for the newest Trolls movie, Trolls Band Together, has the NSYNC logo, which hints that they could be reuniting to record a song for the film. And on Sept. 12, Trolls launched another trailer. But, some people are pessimistic about this and think it means that they’re not *fully* reuniting.

@miketaylornyc The plot thickens: Posters in NYC tease new music from *NSYNC for @DreamWorks Trolls & link to a potential snippet of a new song #TakeYouToABetterPlace #NSync takeyoutoabetterplace.com @Justin Timberlake @JC_Chasez ♬ original sound - Mike Taylor