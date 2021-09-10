Logo
Olivia Rodrigo, Kacey Musgraves, and Chloe Bailey
The 2021 MTV VMAs Performers List Is Stacked and Full of First-Timers 

By

Sep. 10 2021, Published 5:39 p.m. ET

The 2021 MTV VMAs are sure to be exciting! The award show will be hosted by singer and part-time TikTok star Doja Cat, who will also be performing.

Joining Doja will be a long list of performers who are sure to bring the house down whether you like pop, rock, rap, or EDM.

Plus, Justin Bieber will be making his big return to the stage at the VMAs, which are taking place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Overall, viewers can expect some pretty memorable music moments.

So, keep reading for the full list of performers at the 2021 MTV VMAs.

Alicia Keys

alicia keys vmas
This will mark the first time Alicia Keys performs at the VMAs since 2012! She will be performing her new song, "LALA," with Swae Lee.

Camila Cabello

camila cabello vmas
She might not have gotten the best reviews for her recent portrayal of Cinderella, but there is no denying Camila Cabello knows how to perform. The former Fifth Harmony member will be singing her hit, "Don't Go Yet," at the show.

Chlöe Bailey

chloe bailey vmas
Making her solo debut at the 2021 VMAs is none other than Chlöe Bailey, of Chloe x Halle. She will be singing her hit song, "Have Mercy."

Doja Cat

doja cat vmas
Doja Cat will take a break from hosting duties to perform a medley of her hit songs, including "You Right" and "Been Like This." However, the rest is top secret.

"This whole performance will be very emotionally intense," Doja told ET of her performance. "[That] is what we're striving for, but very beautiful."

Ed Sheeran

ed sheeran vmas
The British pop star will be singing his new single, "Shivers," from Pier 3 in Brooklyn Bridge Park. He is also nominated in four categories — video of the year, best art direction, best choreography, and song of the summer — for his song "Bad Habits."

Justin Bieber

This will be Justin Bieber's first time singing at the VMAs since 2015 — and he will be joined by Kid Laroi for a performance of their song, "Stay."

Justin is also up for seven awards, including artist of the year, collaboration of the year for "Peaches," and video of the year for his collab with DJ Khaled and Drake on "Popstar."

Kacey Musgraves

kacey musgraves vmas
Making her VMA debut, Kacey Musgraves will be singing her song "Star-Crossed." Let's hope she is joined on the red carpet by her new boyfriend!

Machine Gun Kelly

machine gun kelly vmas
Machine Gun Kelly will spend some time away from his girlfriend Megan Fox to perform at the MTV VMAs. The rapper-turned-rocker will be performing his song, "papercuts."

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow

Taking the stage together will be Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow, performing their song "Industry Baby." We can't wait to see what Lil Nas X has up his sleeve for this performance...

Normani

normani vmas
A last-minute addition, Normani will be performing her song "Wild Side" at the 2021 VMAs! Unfortunately, she won't be joined by Cardi B, who just welcomed a baby boy.

Olivia Rodrigo

olivia rodrigo vmas
Another singer making their VMA debut in 2021 is pop star Olivia Rodrigo, who will undoubtedly sing a medley of hits from her breakout album "Sour."

Ozuna

Reggaeton singer Ozuna hinted at some special guests joining him on stage for his performance of "La Funka."

Shawn Mendes and Tainy

shawn mendes vmas
Shawn Mendes will be joined by Tainy for a performance of their song, "Summer of Love."

Twenty One Pilots

twenty one pilots vmas
Musical duo Twenty One Pilots will be singing "Saturday" at the show, while also being nominated for best alternative video.

Kim Petras, Swedish House Mafia, and Polo G

kim petras polo g swedish house mafia
Kim Petras, Swedish House Mafia, and Polo G

The lineup for the VMAs pre-show is just as stacked as the actual awards show.

Kim Petras is set to perform her song "Future Starts Now" ahead of the VMAs, while rapper Polo G and electronic supergroup Swedish House Mafia will also take the pre-show stage.

Who are you most excited to see?

