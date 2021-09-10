The 2021 MTV VMAs Performers List Is Stacked and Full of First-Timers 

The 2021 MTV VMAs are sure to be exciting! The award show will be hosted by singer and part-time TikTok star Doja Cat, who will also be performing.

Joining Doja will be a long list of performers who are sure to bring the house down whether you like pop, rock, rap, or EDM.

Plus, Justin Bieber will be making his big return to the stage at the VMAs, which are taking place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Overall, viewers can expect some pretty memorable music moments.

So, keep reading for the full list of performers at the 2021 MTV VMAs.