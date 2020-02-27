Kieffer Is Still Infamous in the 'Teen Mom' Franchise and Still Up to His Old Tricks

With Kieffer in a halfway house, hopefully working on bettering himself, there’s little chance of him waltzing into Jenelle’s life anytime soon. Jenelle herself recently left Teen Mom 2 anyway, so even if she and Kieffer find themselves thrown together again, fans won't have to deal with his many cheeky one-liners ("Being a felon ain't illegal" ring a bell?) anymore.

Teen Mom OG premieres on March 17 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.