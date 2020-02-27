We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Kieffer Is Still Infamous in the 'Teen Mom' Franchise and Still Up to His Old Tricks

Where would Jenelle Evans’s Teen Mom 2 storylines of the past be without her infamous boyfriend, Kieffer Delp? Kieffer was Jenelle’s ne'er-do-well boyfriend long before she settled down to get married and develop dramatic storylines with her husband, David Eason, whose own time on the show ended a short while before Jenelle left herself. 

Early on in Teen Mom 2, Jenelle and Kieffer became known for their Bonnie and Clyde-esque antics. They were arrested for an alleged break-in and for drug possession. Although they didn't date for more than a few years off-camera, on the show their relationship seemed to drag on in a blur of crime, drugs, breakups, and make-ups. Kieffer has been out of the picture for a while, but unsurprisingly, he is still making minor headlines of his own.