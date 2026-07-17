Kim Kardashian Pays Tribute to Her Late Grandmother MJ (and Her "Young" Feet) "For anyone who knows my grandma knows she had the most young beautiful feet in the world." By Anna Quintana Published July 17 2026, 10:36 a.m. ET Source: Instagram

On July 16, 2026, it was announced that the matriarch of the Kardashian family, Mary Jo Shannon, better known as MJ, had died at the age of 91. The news was shared by her daughter, Kris Jenner, who paid tribute to her mom with a touching Instagram post, detailing the life lessons she instilled in her and how much she would be missed by her family.

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Shortly after, MJ's second-oldest grandchild, Kim Kardashian, broke her silence and shared her own touching tribute to MJ, whom she called her "best friend, my gossip buddy, my forever twin." She also shared a funny foot selfie featuring MJ that showed a more down-to-earth side of the usually filtered family.

Source: Instagram

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Kim Kardashian pays tribute to her grandmother MJ with throwback photos — and feet pics.

Along with throwback photos of her late grandmother, Kim shared some sweet words about the impact MJ had on her life. "You taught all of us the importance of family, and those values are something we’ll carry with us forever!!!!! You were the woman who showed me what it meant to be a hardworking businesswoman. You gave me my very first job at your store in San Diego and taught me lessons about work ethic, strength, and confidence that I’ve carried with me ever since," she shared.

"You always believed in me, championed me, and were my safe place. You truly were the matriarch of our family, and your love is woven into all of us. I know you’re at peace now... You will always be a part of me, I love you soooooo much and I will miss you forever and ever."

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She also paid homage to her grandma in her Instagram stories, where she posted a group foot selfie of herself, MJ, Kris, Khloé, and Kylie. While it may seem strange at first, Kim explained why she decided to share it with her 344 million followers.

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"And for anyone who knows my grandma knows she had the most young beautiful feet in the world, and she would want everyone to know," she wrote alongside a laughing face emoji.

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Kim Kardashian was once inspired by MJ to have sex in front of a fireplace.

During a 2022 episode of The Kardashians, Kim, who was dating Pete Davidson at the time, revealed to her grandmother that she had sex in front of a fireplace in her honor. "Pete and I were staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel last weekend, and we were sitting in front of the fireplace just talking for hours. And I was like, ‘My grandma told me you really live life when you have sex in front of the fireplace.' And so we had sex in front of the fireplace in honor of you," Kim told her grandma on the Hulu series.