Few shows have proven as consistently thrilling as Survivor, especially when you're watching a truly great player. During her season of the show, Kim Wolfe proved to be just that, and following her victory during One World, she has remained a high profile contestant. Now, as she begins hosting her own HGTV series, many people want to know more about Kim and her history both on Survivor and off.Who is Kim Wolfe?When she first joined Survivor roughly a decade ago, Kim was a bridal shop owner from San Antonio, TX who had already had a number of adventures in her life, including living at an orphanage in Thailand. After joining Survivor, Kim kept a low profile during the show's early rounds, but eventually came to dominate the competition thanks to her alliances with two separate groups.Her ability to keep her competitors guessing until relatively deep into the competition, and she ultimately pulled off one of the more impressive performances in the history of the show, winning her season in a landslide. Kim returned to Survivor to compete in Winners at War, and ultimately finished ninth during that season. Now, she's entering into a new kind of TV venture.Kim is hosting 'Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?'HGTV recently announced that Kim would be hosting a new series called Why the Heck Did I Buy This House? In addition to being an expert Survivor contestant, Kim also works as a designer and home renovator, and her show will follow her as she helps homeowners deal with purchases that they regret investing in. These buyers fell in love with their homes at first sight, but have since found problems with their layouts or outdated styles."Kim goes all in — pouring concrete foundations, nailing roof beams, installing framing and hanging drywall to bring her design vision to life — and will make her client families finally fall in love with their reinvented dream home," HGTV says of the series.\n\nLike many HGTV shows, it's clear that Kim's show will feature some pretty heavy remodeling as she helps people create their dream homes.Will 'Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?' be back for another season?It's unclear what HGTV's plans are for Kim's show past this initial seven episode run, and it's likely that the show will be renewed or canceled based on how well this initial string of episodes performs. Kim does have some name ID from her time on Survivor, but it's unclear what the overlap is between people who like HGTV shows and people who like Survivor.Either way, though, it seems like Kim has found ways to thrive in her post-Survivor life. She emerged victorious on the show years ago now, but she's still using the profile that the show gave her to leverage her way into other opportunities. Whether Why the Heck Did I Buy This House? is a success or not, Kim will be fine.